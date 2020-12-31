McDowell County Schools will begin the new year with remote learning

McDowell County Schools will stay with remote learning until at least Jan. 25, according to an announcement on the system's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Here is the announcement from Superintendent Mark Garrett:

I hope you had a Merry Christmas and are enjoying a wonderful holiday break. The COVID-19 data for our community continues to show a large acceleration in positive cases. The 14 day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently over 28% and increasing with the 7 day average for positives clocking in at almost 46 new cases per day. The county just set another record with over 1200 cases in the month of December. This is more than double the previous high of 558 in November.

Just as it did before Christmas break, these increases will impact our ability to adequately staff our campuses for safe and effective operations due to the isolations that will result from positive cases and potential exposures. As a result, we are making the difficult decision to transition McDowell County Schools to remote learning until Monday, January 25. Operating remotely for the first three weeks of the semester will allow the anticipated holiday spike to take place and vaccinations to continue, thus giving us the best chance at our goal of returning to in person learning and staying there for the remainder of the school year.