McDowell County Schools will begin the new year with remote learning

McDowell County Schools will stay with remote learning until at least Jan. 25, according to an announcement on the system's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
Here is the announcement from Superintendent Mark Garrett:
I hope you had a Merry Christmas and are enjoying a wonderful holiday break. The COVID-19 data for our community continues to show a large acceleration in positive cases. The 14 day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently over 28% and increasing with the 7 day average for positives clocking in at almost 46 new cases per day. The county just set another record with over 1200 cases in the month of December. This is more than double the previous high of 558 in November.
Just as it did before Christmas break, these increases will impact our ability to adequately staff our campuses for safe and effective operations due to the isolations that will result from positive cases and potential exposures. As a result, we are making the difficult decision to transition McDowell County Schools to remote learning until Monday, January 25. Operating remotely for the first three weeks of the semester will allow the anticipated holiday spike to take place and vaccinations to continue, thus giving us the best chance at our goal of returning to in person learning and staying there for the remainder of the school year.
While I know this is not the news you want to hear and certainly not the choice we wanted to make, it is the most prudent option at this point and time.
Please make note of the following items for clarification:
-These will be regularly scheduled school days with student participation expected. The instructional hours will count toward the total required for the year by the state.
-The grab and go meals will be available at our eight elementary school sites from 11:00-12:15 each school day.
-Staff are to report to work as normal and should check your account for an email that just went out which contains more details.
Please help us and our students by doing your best to maintain a safe distance from one another, wash hands frequently, and wear a face covering when around others. Let's all be good neighbors and work together in an effort to get back to normal in 2021.
We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate the ever changing COVID-19 landscape. We will continue to monitor this situation in order to make the best decisions for students and staff. Further communication will come your way should the date for the return to face to face instruction change.
On behalf of the Board of Education and all of McDowell County Schools, I wish you all a Happy New Year!