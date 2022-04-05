McDowell County Schools talent show set for Friday

For the first time in three years, McDowell County Schools Got Talent show will return to the stage on Friday.

The show will be held at the East McDowell Middle School auditorium at 6 p.m., where more than 30 talented students from McDowell County Schools will perform. Prizes will be given in elementary, middle and high school age divisions.

The acts will include singing, dancing, comedy, instruments, gymnastics, aerials and even onstage painting, according to a news release.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children younger than kindergarten.

This event is hosted by the Key Club of McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy for Innovation.

Organizer Jessica Sutton said this will be the fourth time the Key Club has hosted the event.

“We took over in 2017,” she said. “Prior to that, the Marion Kiwanis Club hosted it. The 2020 show had to be postponed due to weather and then canceled due to COVID. There was a virtual talent show in 2021 that any student could contribute to via Flipgrid. So it has been three years since we had the last show onstage.

“Usually the previous year's winners are not eligible to compete again but provide entertainment at the end as judges deliberate. That's not happening this year but will apply to this year's winner in next year's show.”