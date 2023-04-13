The McDowell County Board of Education is no longer looking at working with a North Carolina-based firm to train local education leaders in diversity and inclusion.

The issue is not on the Monday, April 17, agenda after being tabled in March.

Dr. Kenston J. Griffin, a keynote speaker, author, trainer and coach, spoke to the McDowell County Board of Education at that March meeting. He is the founder and CEO of Dream Builders Communications, Inc., headquartered in Cornelius.

The company works with industry, nonprofits, education institutions and other groups.

According to a profile in HR Tech Outlook, Dream Builders assesses a client’s organization with its unique tools to determine what is working and what needs to be improved while “uncovering the conscious and unconscious bias.”

The training, for key leaders and board members in McDowell County Schools, would have cost around $24,000 for the first year with the option for additional years.

On Wednesday, McDowell County Schools posted the following on its website.

Statement from Board Chair Mr. Terry English:

Over the past several months, the McDowell County Schools administration and Board of Education have engaged in internal conversations and external listening sessions with stakeholders regarding significant issues facing our district. Like all school districts, the physical and emotional health of our staff and students is a key concern. In addition, recognizing the diverse needs and backgrounds of our students and staff is a key component in providing excellent educational services to all families. One aspect of this process was the consideration of additional outside training resources. One such resource was the Dream Builders organization and the Board heard from a representative regarding their potential services at the Board meeting on March 13th. In addition, during its work session on March 27th, the Board heard from the Board Attorney regarding the need for all school administrators to be updated on current statutes and cases regarding bullying, harassment, and discrimination as defined in law. The Board has agreed that legal training is the priority for our district. Therefore, the proposal from Dream Builders will not be on the agenda for April 17th and will not be considered further.

We look forward to continuing the process of working with all stakeholders and we appreciate all the parents who entrust their child’s education to the McDowell County Schools. With regards to public comment, we welcome all speakers. However, please be mindful that Board meetings are held in the Board Room at the Central Office with limited time for public comment and we encourage folks to appoint a spokesperson whenever possible.