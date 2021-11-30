McDowell County Schools: Investigation into a reported racial remark by a teacher is underway.

STAFF
McDowell County Schools released this statement on Tuesday as a result of questions from WLOS. This is a developing story:
"McDowell County Schools has been made aware of an allegation of a staff member making an inappropriate racial remark. Upon learning of the allegation, the teacher was placed on leave and the school system initiated an investigation. The investigation into the allegation is ongoing. Because this matter involves an employee, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time."
Respectfully,
Brian T. Oliver
Assistant Superintendent
McDowell County Schools
