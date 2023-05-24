Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver recently announced that MaryAnn Basney has been selected as the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for McDowell County Schools.

Additionally, Tina Flynn has been named Elementary Teacher of the Year. Basney is on staff at East McDowell Middle School while Flynn teaches third grade at Glenwood Elementary School.

Basney was all smiles upon the news and was happy to celebrate with her students, according to a news release.

“I am so incredibly honored to be recognized as the McDowell County Teacher of the Year,” she said. “I simply do not have words.”

Oliver and members of the district staff visited East McDowell Middle School and Glenwood Elementary on Friday to make the announcements in front of Basney’s and Flynn’s students and colleagues. All of the 15 school winners were honored at the annual Teacher of the Year Celebration held Thursday night at Glenwood Baptist Church. Oliver shared with the guests at the event, “Everyone here is worthy of this honor. I want all of you to enjoy tonight’s celebration because, no matter who is announced tomorrow, you are all deserving.”

The faculty at each school in the district selects a school winner each year as part of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Teacher of the Year process. Each school winner is then judged based on professional portfolio, classroom observation, and an interview with the district selection committee. The district honors an Elementary and a Secondary Teacher of the Year. One of those two is selected as the MCS Teacher of the Year and represents the district at the Regional level, according to the news release.

Basney earned her Bachelor of Science degree (Magna Cum Laude) in special education from Western Carolina University in 2013, with minors in math and psychology. She attained licensure as a math teacher later that summer and joined the staff at East Middle as an inclusion and resource teacher. Basney was named the 2019-20 Secondary Teacher of the Year. She currently teaches eighth-grade math.

“I love what I do and where I work,” she said. “My students help me to be the best version of myself every single day and I am so proud of what they accomplish. Our county is full of wonderful educators and I am privileged to represent McDowell County.”

Flynn began her teaching career in 2000 as a third-grade teacher with Henderson County Schools. After moving to Indiana, Flynn taught Title I Reading, first, second, third and fourth grades. She earned her degree from the University of North Carolina at Asheville with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and K-6 elementary education licensure.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized among so many outstanding teachers in McDowell County and my colleagues at Glenwood Elementary,” she said. “I am so proud to be a small part of the great things we collectively do for the kids in our school system.”

Basney will represent the district at the NW Regional level in November, according to the news release.