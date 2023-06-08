After going through an intensive and thorough search, McDowell County Schools has found a new superintendent to lead the system.

Dr. Tracy Grit, current deputy superintendent for operations and human resources for Montgomery County Schools, was voted in unanimously by the McDowell County Board of Education during Wednesday evening’s special called board meeting. He will succeed Brian Oliver, who has served as interim superintendent for McDowell County Schools since July 1, 2022.

A native of Wilkes County, Grit has served in an administrative role in both Avery County Schools and Montgomery County Schools. His innovative ideas and strategic vision have consistently resulted in improved outcomes for students, staff, and families in those communities, according to a press release from McDowell County Schools.

Having served as a coach, teacher, assistant principal, principal, associate superintendent, and deputy superintendent, Grit possesses a deep understanding of the education system and multifaceted challenges faced by educators, students, and families. This broad experience equips Grit with the necessary tools to lead McDowell County Schools to new heights of excellence, the release said.

“The board is pleased and excited to welcome Dr. Grit as superintendent,” said Mr. Terry English, chair of the Board of Education in a press release. “Dr. Grit’s strong commitment to student success has been a hallmark of his career. His high expectations delivered with the humble demeanor of a servant leader will endear him to the community and staff alike. The board has the greatest confidence that McDowell County Schools will thrive under his leadership.”

Grit earned his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Appalachian State University. He holds a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University and a Doctorate of Education degree from Wingate University.

The board search leading to the hiring of Grit was a strenuous process that lasted over the course of about two months and the board of education feels like they found the fit for what the school system needs going forward, the release said.

“This board did its due diligence and gave its best effort to find the candidate that we felt have found will genuinely best represent the best qualities that we have in our county and to uphold those qualities in the day to day operations of this position,” Said English during Wednesday’s board meeting.

After the unanimous vote was done and Dr. Grit was sworn in the new Superintendent spoke to the large crowd of attendees with included not only school system employees but public officers from the City of Marion, Town of Old Fort, McDowell County and McDowell Technical Community College.

“I’m overwhelmed with all the support the board has shown me in making this selection. It’s an honor and I’m excited for this opportunity,” Grit said. “This board spent countless hours making that call. What an honor it is to be in front of the McDowell County School board, school administrators and from different officials from the community. Thank you for coming out and helping me start this journey.”

Members of the board also thanked the different sectors of the community who attended Wednesday’s big announcement.

“It’s wonderful to see all the different communities from our county here in attendance tonight to support Dr. Grit. Its good to see so many people here being a part of a special moment in the community,” said Board Member Beth Silver.

“I think we can take that as a sign that a lot of people want Dr. Grit and his wife to be successful here,” added English.

Grit thanked his wife Michelle for her support throughout the years as an administrator and a special thanks to interim Superintendent Brian Oliver for his guidance in keeping the school system on a steady course over the past year.

One of the draws to McDowell County for Grit is the similarities that he finds in the area compared to his upbringing in Wilkes County. The area is also a perfect medium for the family as the Grits have two children, one currently in college in Asheville and another who lives in the Hickory area.

“Coming home to the beautiful mountains of North Carolina is truly a blessing," Grit said. “I have traveled through McDowell County over years going from Boone to Asheville and I always wanted to know more about the community and what it offers. Plus this location really fits well with my family and having a child in school and another living and working close by.”

The transition process for Grit is officially underway as he has settled in on a residence and will begin moving so he can be acclimated to the county before the July 1 start date, according to the release.