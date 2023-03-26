McDowell County Schools is searching for a new superintendent. And school system officials are asking for the public’s input about what qualities the new superintendent should possess.

You can find the survey here: https://www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us/

At a recent meeting, members of the McDowell County Board of Education heard from attorney Chris Campbell of Campbell Shatley, PLLC, the Asheville firm advising on the search. Campbell emphasized that his firm is there for guidance in the process but the choice of a leader is ultimately up to the board.

The district is running an advertisement for potential applicants for the job.

“Prior experience as a superintendent or a doctoral degree is preferred but not required,” reads the ad. “The Board of Education encourages aspiring superintendents with the demonstrated leadership skills necessary to lead a successful school district to apply. The individual chosen will be required to live in McDowell County.”

The ad goes on to list qualities that the new superintendent should have.

“Candidates should demonstrate a strong ability in: 1. Instructional and administrative leadership; 2. Partnering with community members, school personnel and government offocials; 3. Public relations; 4. Administration and organization; 5. Long and short-term planning; 6. Budgeting; 7: personnel management and staff development; 8. Facility management; and 9. Community involvement.”

Applications must be received no later than Wednesday, April 19. The goal is to have a new superintendent prepared to take office by July 1. But the Board of Education is flexible on a specific starting date, according to the ad.

In addition, the school system has an online survey where school staff and local residents can give their input in what they expect from the new superintendent. It is in both English and Spanish.

The survey asks the respondents to name which personal and professional characteristics are most important for a school superintendent to possess. It also asks respondents to state what question they would put forward to the applicants during a job interview.

The survey also asks staff and local residents to rank numerous areas in the order they believe to be most important for the new superintendent and Board of Education to address. These areas include employee morale, issues of equality and diversity, financial accountability and transparency, building positive relationships with local governments, improving student performance and others.

In another section, the survey asks “What is the first issue that, in your opinion, the new Superintendent should deal with?”