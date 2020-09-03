McDowell County Schools and COVID-19: So far, so good says superintendent

“We have had some isolated situations where staff or students have been quarantined as a result of a possible exposure,” Garrett said. “I know of zero incidents of a confirmed case that has originated as a result of contact on a campus, at a school, or on a bus. Everything at this point has been traced to an outside contact. This does not mean there will not be one in the future, but we are working diligently to mitigate the risks. In order to be proactive, we are working with the Foothills Health District to determine when staff or students need to quarantine and are overly cautious when identifying these individuals to make sure we limit the opportunity for anything to spread. We are trying to avoid a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases. Thankfully, we have been successful so far.”