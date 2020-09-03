McDowell County Schools and COVID-19: So far, so good says superintendent

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the school year is off to a great start, McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett told The McDowell News on Thursday.
“While it certainly looks very different, I am seeing lots of smiles and seeing students enjoying being back,” Garrett said. “I have even had some high school students talk to me about missing being in school once it was taken away back in March. I have also heard a few commenting about how they felt safer at school than many other places they go in the community due to the precautions we are taking and the routines that are in place. We appreciate the community's understanding, trust, and patience as we navigate COVID-19.”
Students and staff are following the procedures and protocols that are in place for the system to operate as safely as possible.
For those who do test positive or are exposed, the protocol for returning to school depends on individual circumstances. However, MCS has worked with the Foothills Health District to come up with the following general guidelines:
If there is a positive in a classroom:
• All students and staff, in that classroom, go home to isolate
• If masks were worn and social distancing was adhered to, test within a minimum of 5 to 7 days after potential exposure
• Individuals can return with a negative test result
• If social distancing was not adhered to (closer than 6 feet for over 15 minutes) then the classmates or teachers will isolate at home for 14 days. After the 14-day isolation period, they can return to school with a negative test result.
If staff or student has exposure to a positive that is not in the household/classroom:
• Test within a minimum of 5 to 7 days since exposure
• Isolate until test results are negative
• If social distancing was not adhered to (closer than 6 feet for over 15 minutes) then the classmates or teachers will isolate at home for 14 days. After the 14-day isolation period, they can return to school with a negative test result.
“We have had some isolated situations where staff or students have been quarantined as a result of a possible exposure,” Garrett said. “I know of zero incidents of a confirmed case that has originated as a result of contact on a campus, at a school, or on a bus. Everything at this point has been traced to an outside contact. This does not mean there will not be one in the future, but we are working diligently to mitigate the risks. In order to be proactive, we are working with the Foothills Health District to determine when staff or students need to quarantine and are overly cautious when identifying these individuals to make sure we limit the opportunity for anything to spread. We are trying to avoid a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases. Thankfully, we have been successful so far.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.