For many years, McDowell County has operated a license plate agency under contract with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. The tag office, as it is also known, has always provided registration renewals, title work and other related services.

Recently, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners authorized the addition of other services for the convenience of county residents and local businesses. New services at the tag office include International Registration Plan, for-hire plates and instant titles, according to a news release.

“McDowell County was one of the first local governments to operate a tag office in partnership with N.C. DMV,” said Commission Vice Chairman David Walker. “This office provides important services for our residents and the commissioners will continue to work to ensure we have varied and high-quality services.”

International Registration Plan (IRP) services are for certain vehicles that intend to transport goods or passengers across state lines or into Canada as long as they have two axles and exceed 26,000 pounds, have three or more axles regardless of weight or exceeds a gross vehicle weight of 26,000 pounds when combined with other vehicles, according to the news release.

IRP account renewals are not possible at the McDowell County tag office, but staff members are allowed to assist with adding and amending listed equipment, ordering duplicate cab cards, insurance changes, plate surrenders, plate replacement or changing listed weights.

The office is also trained and ready to issue for-hire plates. These are issued to certain vehicles such as limousines, wreckers, delivery vehicles and others.

Perhaps the most significant new service being offered is the instant title program. Typically, new titles can take several weeks to process since the old titles must be sent to the state DMV office in Rocky Mount. However, instant titles are processed on the same day. Duplicate or lost title forms can be processed and picked up at the office on the 16th day, which would otherwise typically take six to eight weeks, according to the news release.

“We will keep working to add services like instant titles for services for our residents and businesses,” said Walker. “We want to have the best tag office in the state of North Carolina.”

The McDowell County License Plate Agency is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by phone at 828-652-0179.

0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false