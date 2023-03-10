McDowell County’s plan to build a new playground and fitness area at the Maple Leaf Sports Complex that will be more accessible to all people, regardless of their abilities, has received a $500,000 grant from the state.

The N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority has awarded $9.6 million in park accessibility grants for 21 projects across the state, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday. The 2021 state budget included $10 million for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to provide matching grants to local governments for parks facilities for children and veterans living with disabilities. The awards were granted during a March 3 meeting of the authority, according to a news release.

One of the announced grants consists of $500,000 that will go to the planned new playground and fitness area at the Maple Leaf Complex in Marion.

McDowell County seeks to construct “a baseball-themed, universally designed park that will serve children and adults of all abilities.” Located at 60 Finley Road, Maple Leaf Sports Complex is a baseball hub with four baseball fields, restrooms and a concession stand.

As part of this effort, the county plans to build a new playground with ramp-accessible attractions. The new playground would allow children with physical disabilities to roll or walk up ramps so they can enjoy slides and other playground equipment. Additionally, all ranges of emotional and cognitive abilities will be able to enjoy the sensory attractions around the play station. The play area will be designed around a baseball theme and “create a pleasing and cohesive environment,” according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

The second component of the upgraded park would be an all-accessible, outdoor, multi-user fitness area, which will probably be used by adults and senior citizens. At this attraction, all residents of McDowell could work on their personal wellness goals.

The project includes a paved trail along the park’s border where all people can travel while watching the ball games or playing with friends. Lastly, the project would include new picnic areas that are more inclusive with persons with disabilities, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

“This grant, which will help to develop an accessible playground and picnic shelter area for the Maple Leaf Complex, is representative of the type of improvements the commissioners plan to make to recreational facilities throughout the county,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten on Friday.

The county’s plan for the Maple Leaf Complex received the endorsement of the Marion City Council last fall.

The reach of the funded parks and recreation projects throughout North Carolina reflect Gov. Cooper’s ongoing efforts to strengthen communities, according to the news release.