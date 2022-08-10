McDowell County Roundup festival arrives in Marion

This weekend, Marion’s new country and bluegrass music festival, the McDowell County Roundup, rolls into town at Camping World.

Award-winning national music festival promoter Evans Media Source recently announced its new festival called The McDowell County Roundup. This event, featuring traditional country music and bluegrass, will be held at Camping World of Marion on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13.

It will have live shows by stars of the Grand Ole Opry such as Buddy Jewell, Teea Goans and The Malpass Brothers. The festival will be headlined by the Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and The Bellamy Brothers, according to a news release.

“It is looking pretty good,” said Ernie Evans with Evans Media Source to The McDowell News. “It is a brand new festival. We put bluegrass music with country.”

Evans said he and his organization picked The Bellamy Brothers because of their hit songs and broad fan base. “They are still drawing a real good audience,” he added.

He said audiences will enjoy Buddy Jewell, who is an award-winning singer and songwriter.

Other bands featured will be the United States Navy Band called Country Current from Washington, D.C. plus Virginia Music Hall of Famers Nothin’ Fancy, SPBGMA Band winner Retro 78 and more. There will be live stage shows under the covered pavilion at Camping World’s Rally Park with family activities, food trucks and camping.

The doors for the McDowell County Roundup will be open from noon until 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Camping World Rally Park is located at 1885 U.S. 70 West in Marion.

General admission tickets for Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 are $90. Reserved seating for both days will be $95. Daily prices are $50. These prices don’t including camping.

Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies for the McDowell County Roundup.

The schedule for the McDowell County Roundup is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 12:

1:20 p.m. – Savannah River Bluegrass

2 and 6 p.m. – Nothin Fancy

2:30 p.m. – U.S. Navy band Country Current

3:30 and 7 p.m. – The Malpass Brothers

4 and 8 p.m. – Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

5 p.m. – Intermission

Saturday, Aug. 13

12:30 p.m. – Savannah River Bluegrass

1:30 – Artist to be determined

2 and 6 p.m. – Teea Goans, Buddy Jewell, Caroline Owens

3 and 7 p.m. – Retro 78

4 p.m. – U.S. Navy Band Country Current

5 p.m. – Intermission

8 p.m. – The Bellamy Brothers

In addition, Evans Media Source will present a free gospel music concert at Camping World of Marion on Monday evening.

This free event will start at 7 p.m. and will feature gospel musicians Jeff & Sheri Easter, Chosen Road and Christian comedian Mickey Bell.

Evans said this gospel concert came together at the 11th hour and he wanted something special for McDowell residents and those in the surrounding areas.

Less than a week after the McDowell County Roundup, the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival comes back to Marion.

The 48th bluegrass festival will take place Thursday, Aug. 18; Friday, Aug. 19; and Saturday, Aug. 20 at Camping World’s Rally Park. Rhonda Vincent, Nothin’ Fancy and The Malpass Brothers will be back to headline this event too but they will be joined by other artists such as Authentic Unlimited, Po’ Rambling Boys, Deeper Shade of Blue, The Larry Stephenson Band, Wood Family Tradition and Bluegrass Mountaineers.

Daily ticket prices for the bluegrass festival are $45 for adults in advance and $50 at the gate. A three-day adult ticket is $95 in advance and $100 at the gate. For children ages 13-16, the cost is $20 per day or $50 for three days with parent. Children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by parents.

Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies for this one too.

The festivals like this draws thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs at Camping World. These events will have food vendors selling hamburgers, barbecue, ice cream, funnel cakes and boiled peanuts. There will be jewelry and craft vendors too.

All of the artists will sell their own CDs and souvenirs and sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

The shows go on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.

Evans told The McDowell News he has ambitious plans for the music festivals in Marion.

“We are already talking about who will have next year,” said Evans to The McDowell News. “Our long-term goal is to have an eight-day festival.”

For more information, visit the Website: www.EvansMediaSource.com or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/evansmediasource. You can call 386-385-3500 to buy tickets. For information about camping, call Camping World at 877-958-4264.