McDowell County Public Library to offer Internet hotspots and laptops

Starting Thursday, Sept. 15, the McDowell County Public Library will offer wireless internet hotspots, Chromebooks and Dell laptops for library cardholders.

The devices were purchased with money from a grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), a federal program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The goal of the federal program is to provide high-speed internet and access to technology, according to a news release.

Through this grant, the library purchased 10 Verizon Jetpack MiFi hotspots, 10 Chromebooks and 10 Dell laptops. All devices will be available for regular circulation of 21 days each. At the end of the checkout period, if no other patron is waiting for the device, it can be renewed for another 21 days, up to four times.

“One of the McDowell County Public Library’s most important goals is addressing digital inclusion and the community’s need for internet access and access to technology,” said Marlan Brinkley, McDowell County Public Library director. “By offering these devices to those without easy access to high-speed internet, we can provide opportunities for learning, work, job hunting and more.”

Hotspots are pocket-sized electronic devices that offer households high-speed wireless internet. These devices connect smartphones, laptops and tablets to the internet. The Chromebooks and Mifi hotspots use a Verizon cellphone signal to connect to the internet. The Dell laptops have Microsoft Office programs installed, but they will need access to Wi-Fi to connect to the internet. There is no cost for patrons to check out these devices, but those interested must have an active library card, be 18 years or older and live in McDowell County, according to the news release.

Anyone who checks out a device must also sign a checkout agreement. Late fees and lost charges do apply.

For more information about the library’s hotspot program, go to mcdowellpubliclibrary.org/lending-technology or call 828-652-3858.