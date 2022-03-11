McDowell County Public Library launches new platform to research military records

***

The McDowell County Public Library is now offering a new online service for military personnel called Fold3.

Fold3 provides convenient access to military records, including stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who served. The records at Fold3 help you discover and share stories about these everyday heroes, forgotten soldiers, and the families that supported them. From the website, you can combine records found on the site with what you have in your own albums and shoeboxes to create an online memorial for someone who served.

There are more than 470 million searchable records spanning hundreds of years including, but not limited to, the Revolutionary War, Civil War, War of 1812, Mexican-American and Early Indian wars, World Wars I and II, Korean and Vietnam conflicts, recent wars, international records and more. The platform also includes special sections from archives of African Americans, American Revolution, Native American, FBI case files, World War II and the Holocaust.