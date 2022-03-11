McDowell County Public Library launches new platform to research military records

2022 SPRING CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE MARCH-MAY
Preschool Story Time: Mondays at 10 a.m. on the CLOSED Facebook group McDowell Library Children Services
Juvenile Story Time: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. on the CLOSED Facebook group McDowell Library Children Services
Bedtime Stories: Fridays at 7 p.m. on the CLOSED Facebook group McDowell LIbrary Children Services
Take-and-Make Crafts: Third Friday of each month (both branches) at 10 a.m. Pick-up at the Circulation Desk or call to pick-up curbside. (while supplies last; no craft pick-up in May)
More Info: Keep an eye out for books, songs, activities, bilingual books, felt board stories, science experiments and more on the CLOSED Facebook group McDowell Library Children Services
Printing on-the-go offered at Marion Library
Now you can send a print to the Marion library from your phone, computer, or tablet to printing@mcdowellpubliclibrary.org. Come to the Circulation Desk at the Marion Library and staff will release your prints. Cost is 25 cents per page. For more information, call 652-3858. To send a print to the Old Fort Library oldfortlibrary.mcdowell@gmail.com. For more information call 668-7111. Visit www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org.
***
The McDowell County Public Library is now offering a new online service for military personnel called Fold3.
Fold3 provides convenient access to military records, including stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who served. The records at Fold3 help you discover and share stories about these everyday heroes, forgotten soldiers, and the families that supported them. From the website, you can combine records found on the site with what you have in your own albums and shoeboxes to create an online memorial for someone who served.
There are more than 470 million searchable records spanning hundreds of years including, but not limited to, the Revolutionary War, Civil War, War of 1812, Mexican-American and Early Indian wars, World Wars I and II, Korean and Vietnam conflicts, recent wars, international records and more. The platform also includes special sections from archives of African Americans, American Revolution, Native American, FBI case files, World War II and the Holocaust.
The content for Fold3 comes from the U.S. National Archives & Records Administration, Center for Research Libraries, Allen County Public Library, Harris County Archives, Cuyahoga County archives, South Carolina archives and the U.K National Archives. New content is continually added to Fold3 Library Edition so users can find the most timely information about the people in their lives whose military service distinguishes them.
Fold3 is perfect for historians, genealogists, researchers, enthusiasts, family historians, teachers, Veterans and their families and institutions.
The Fold3 name comes from a traditional flag folding ceremony in which the third fold is made in honor and remembrance of veterans who served in defense of their country and to maintain peace throughout the world.
To learn more, visit https://mcdowellpubliclibrary.org/genealogy.