McDowell County prepares for major winter storm

McDowell County is preparing for a major winter storm that is predicted to bring snow and sleet to the foothills Saturday night and all day Sunday.
McDowell Emergency Services began gearing up for this storm on Wednesday, said Director William Kehler on Thursday.
“Preparations included performing operational checks on emergency equipment including generators, communication towers, spare ambulances, and communicating with partner agencies,” said Kehler.
The forecast as of Thursday afternoon calls for a significant winter storm to affect the county starting late Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. Heavy snow with the potential for icing is currently in the forecast. Residents are encouraged to prepare for hazardous travel conditions and the potential for power outages, said Kehler.
Wednesday evening, shoppers were busy getting their supplies at both Food Lion and Ingles in Marion. At Spencer’s Ace Hardware, customers are buying lots of sleds, gloves and propane heaters, said owner Nancy Spencer.
“People are a little concerned about the power going off and people are concerned about their kids having something to do,” she said. “It’s been constant.”
But she added folks are getting excited because it has been a long time since we have had a big snowstorm.
Dan Crawley with the Foothills Weather Network said Thursday he is getting pretty confident that the major winter storm will impact western North and South Carolina, starting early Sunday morning and going throughout the day Sunday.
Crawley said Thursday afternoon he still doesn’t have the first call on the amount of snow, which will be released later in the evening.
“I do think snow will accumulate to several inches and then mixing with sleet by Sunday afternoon,” he said to The McDowell News. “A little freezing drizzle can’t be ruled out toward the end of the storm.”
Crawley said this will be a high impact event because of the amounts of precipitation expected along with the low temperatures, which will quickly drop on Sunday morning through the middle 20s.
“I’m worried about power outages as well,” said Crawley. “Winds could become gusty Sunday afternoon. Gusts could exceed 20 mph.”
And after Sunday, the snow and sleet will hang around for a while.
“Post-storm, there’s another shot of cold air coming down so we are not going to have a quick warm up,” said Crawley. “This could present travel impacts even beyond Martin Luther King Day.”
Other weather forecasters said we should be concerned about freezing rain.
The biggest threat in the Southeast from this storm, however, will be from freezing rain, AccuWeather forecasters caution.
“While much is going to be said about the snow across much of the central and eastern part of the country with our latest winter storm,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, “I want to make sure we don’t lose track of the significant ice storm risk.”
Porter pointed to “parts of North and South Carolina as well as portions of Virginia where amounts could easily exceed half an inch of ice” as places that could face the biggest threat from icy precipitation.
The ice could also contribute to power outages and significant tree damage, Porter added.
“This situation is similar to a number of previous ice storms across the region, and for that reason, we at AccuWeather are increasingly concerned about a major ice storm from northern Georgia through the Carolinas and into central Virginia,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said. “The area of greatest risk appears to be from upstate South Carolina through western Piedmont of North Carolina ... potentially including Charlotte.”
From 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet is forecast to fall on the Queen City, and when combined with a thick glaze of ice from freezing rain, travel may become dangerous to impossible from Saturday night to Sunday. Other cities in the region are at risk for a significant build up of ice that may or may not be accompanied by accumulating snow. These include Atlanta; Greenville, Spartanburg and Columbia, South Carolina; Fayetteville; Winston-Salem and Raleigh and Danville and Richmond in Virginia.
Extended power outages are possible in this region as tree limbs snap and power lines are weighed down by ice accumulation. People who live in this zone should prepare sooner rather than later for potential power outages that last at least into the start of next week.
“Should 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of freezing rain accrue on trees and power lines in part of this zone, as feared, major infrastructure damage could occur and the power could be out for a week or more in some cases,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said, adding that a saving grace would be for more sleet or snow to fall rather than freezing rain.