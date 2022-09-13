McDowell County officials again asked to address problem of racism

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners were again asked to address racism in our community.

The commissioners held their regular meeting on Monday at the administrative building on North Main Street in Marion.

During the citizen comment portion, Heather Edwards with the Community Engagement Project (CEP) appeared before the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. The CEP supports community driven changes in rural communities in McDowell County.

She was following up on a request that was made in June 2021. At that time, the commissioners were asked to take a leadership role in the matter of racial equity in McDowell County.

“Our work is all about shining a light on these issues and today we are here to do that,” reads a portion of the statement to county officials. “Today we are asking you to step up as formal leaders of our county, as we continue to see institutional racism show up in our policies and systems – including our school system, health care system, non-profit system, and local government.”

In their statement, CEP representatives have given examples of racist attitudes in McDowell and how local people of color feel marginalized here.

All of the local governments in McDowell have been asked to:

1. Immediately convene a racial equity taskforce made up of leaders from across their boards to educate themselves on these issues and identify achievable actions and policy changes local officials can take to advance racial equity in our community. The CEP’s Steering Committee said they are ready to help local officials form this taskforce.

2. Declare that racism is a public health crisis and publicize a racial equity statement by the end of 2021 outlining the actions each board would take to address this issue in our community. The CEP’s Steering Committee offered to help them write this statement.

3. Commit each of the board members (including the county manager, city manager, mayor and school superintendent) to attend a racial equity training hosted by the Racial Equity Institute by the end of 2021. The CEP’s Steering Committee said they are ready to sponsor local officials to attend this training at no cost to them.

“The communities of West Marion, Marion East, and Old Fort are committed to equity, diversity, inclusivity, and respect for the integrity of all community members,” reads the statement from CEP. “We honor this commitment regardless of age, race, ethnicity, class, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion, culture, or language. These principles of inclusion are fundamental to our forums, as we build a stronger and more unified McDowell County.”

The same requests were made in June 2021 to the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, the Marion City Council and the McDowell County Board of Education, and again at Monday's nights board of education meeting,

At each meeting, CEP representatives spoke to local officials about the problem of racism in McDowell and asked for their help and leadership in working towards racial equity.

"The city of Marion has already agreed to be a partner with us on this effort," said Edwards to the commissioners. "We are hosting a roundtable discussion Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building."

After making this presentation on Monday, Edwards asked the commissioners if they had any questions. Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he didn’t have any. No action was taken afterwards.

Edwards said to the commissioners that she hoped they could join them at the roundtable discussion on Oct. 25.

In June of this year, those same representatives asked the Marion City Council to provide them with an update on how they have addressed the problem of racism since the original request in 2021. Last month, city of Marion officials provided an update and said they would be willing to participate in a racial equity task force, “but cannot initiate or lead it, since it is designed to be a countywide effort.” City officials said last month they were working on a racial equity statement and numerous city officials have already participated in the training from the Racial Equity Institute.

In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:

• Held a public hearing about the HOME Consortium from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This consortium will provide funding every year to McDowell, Rutherford, Polk and Cleveland counties and municipal governments in those counties. This money must be spent of housing projects and must be matched. A public hearing has to be held to receive comment for the plan that has been put together by the Foothills Regional Commission. The commissioners held the hearing and no comments were received from the public.

• Was introduced to Marsha Myers, who is the new CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell.

• Held another public hearing about housing projects. The N.C. Department of Commerce has announced funding availability for the Community Development Block Grant neighborhood revitalization category. This funding can be spent on numerous public projects but the primary focus is on housing. After holding the public hearing, county officials agreed to apply for the CDBG funding.

• Heard an update on county building projects such as the long-range needs of the DSS buildings. The main DSS building on East Court Street covers 16,500 square feet. Adult services is using about 3,000 square feet in the mental health building on Spaulding Road and child support is using approximately 4,500 square feet in the county services building. All three spaces are being used to capacity. An architectural firm will need to be hired for improvements in the County Services Building. County staff is putting together a demolition bid for the old EMS station on South Garden Street. The local amateur radio club asked for a donation of the antennas at the old EMS station. Commissioners agreed to seek an architectural firm for the services building and donate the antennas to the amateur radio club.

• Agreed to hire the architectural firm of Holland & Hamrick for improvements to the Rec Center. They also agreed to seek state grant money for upgrades at the Maple Leaf Sports Complex.

• Heard updates on water system projects.

• Heard a report from Director Chad Marsh about the parks and recreation programs. He talked about the upcoming football and basketball seasons.

• Accepted the new boundary line between McDowell and Mitchell counties, which was recently redrawn. County Manager Ashley Wooten said the changes from the new line are minimal.

• Adopted a dress code policy for county employees.

• Approved a financing request from the city of Marion for new fire trucks that will respond to the Marion Area.

• Held a 15-minute closed session about a personnel matter. No action was taken after the closed session.