McDowell County offers free spay and neuter vouchers

McDowell County residents can celebrate Spay and Neuter Awareness Month by ensuring their pets are spayed or neutered.

Fortunately, there are several spay and neuter programs available for qualifying residents.

One such offering is the voucher program offered by the McDowell County Department of Social Services. This program is available to residents of McDowell County who qualify for at least one DSS program or are below the federal poverty level. The voucher provides for a free spay or neuter for cats or dogs at the Animal Hospital of Marion and Crestview Veterinary Hospital, according to a news release.

Spay and neuter programs are key to community efforts to reduce the unwanted pet population, according to Animal Services Manager Brittany Wright.

“We would encourage every pet owner to have their cat or dog spayed or neutered in order to reduce the pet overpopulation that we see in our county,” said Wright.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners have supported the spay and neuter voucher program for many years, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.