 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell County offers free spay and neuter vouchers
0 Comments
top story editor's pick

McDowell County offers free spay and neuter vouchers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
6 english-cocker-spaniel-5937757_1920.jpg

Pet owners interested in learning more about the Spay and Neuter Voucher Program are encouraged to call the McDowell County Department of Social Services at 652-3355.

 PIXABAY

McDowell County residents can celebrate Spay and Neuter Awareness Month by ensuring their pets are spayed or neutered.

Fortunately, there are several spay and neuter programs available for qualifying residents.

One such offering is the voucher program offered by the McDowell County Department of Social Services. This program is available to residents of McDowell County who qualify for at least one DSS program or are below the federal poverty level. The voucher provides for a free spay or neuter for cats or dogs at the Animal Hospital of Marion and Crestview Veterinary Hospital, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Spay and neuter programs are key to community efforts to reduce the unwanted pet population, according to Animal Services Manager Brittany Wright.

“We would encourage every pet owner to have their cat or dog spayed or neutered in order to reduce the pet overpopulation that we see in our county,” said Wright.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners have supported the spay and neuter voucher program for many years, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.

The commissioners recently sent a letter to state representatives to request they expand the eligibility of the program.

Pet owners interested in learning more about the Spay and Neuter Voucher Program are encouraged to call the McDowell County Department of Social Services at 652-3355.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics