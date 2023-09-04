McDowell County commemorated Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday evening with a special event at the Marion Depot that drew an overflow crowd and representatives from numerous local and regional agencies confronting the problem of substance addiction and abuse.

International Overdose Awareness Day is an annual event held on Aug. 31 every year to focus the public’s attention on the risks of drug overdose, remember those affected by overdose without stigma, support people with drug addiction, and promote prevention strategies. Overdose Awareness Day has been recognized in McDowell County since 2017. This recognition has been an event driven by the community forums and their umbrella organization, West Marion Inc. The event brings attention to the serious substance use issues in McDowell County.

Thursday was the kick-off to September as Recovery Month in McDowell, as declared by the McDowell County Commission.

During the event Thursday, Debora Workman, coordinator of the Marion East Community Forum, and Crystal Sweatt, program director for the Friendship Home, welcomed all those who attended. Some of the local leaders who attended were Sheriff Ricky Buchanan, Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence, Marion Mayor Steve Little, McDowell Commissioner Lynn Greene, McDowell EMS Community Care Paramedic Cailan Calloway and Freedom Life Ministries Director Danny Hampton.

Little read a mayor’s proclamation about the meaning of Overdose Awareness Day and how overdoses have killed many Americans. The proclamation calls for people, hospitals, schools and businesses in Marion “to cultivate a culture of caring and enhance engagement around addiction with the goal of eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.”

Greene, representing the McDowell County Commissioners, issued a similar proclamation. He also urged all those who were there to put their trust in God.

Buchanan said his office responded to 142 overdose calls last year. Of those, 14 were fatal. He added he is worried about the abundance of drugs and how they can be deadly, especially for our local youth.

“I tell you I am scared to death for our kids,” he said. “I ask you to join us and spread the word.”

Lawrence said the Marion Police Department will have embedded peer support to help those who are suffering from addiction. He also said his police officers have had to use Narcan 35 times since they were first equipped with it. Narcan is used to treat people suffering from narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation. It reverses an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids.

As a McDowell EMS paramedic, Calloway said she wished none of the people gathered had to be there.

“We came to honor those who we have lost,” she said. “Since we met last year, 270 patients have had to call 911 for overdoses.” She said that number doesn’t include those who suffered an overdose without calling 911.

Other speakers talked about how addiction to opioids often starts with a person simply seeking relief from pain. They are prescribed pain killers, which can result in a more serious problem.

During the event in the Marion Depot, the crowd listed to music by local singer and guitarist Michael Fox. Free hot dogs were served to all those who attended.

Outside in the courtyard, there were numerous vendors with information booths about the services they offer for people struggling with addiction.

They included McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness, Western North Carolina Community Health Services, RHA Health Services, McDowell Youth Forward, East Marion Celebrate Recovery, Mission Ministries Alliance, McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH), Burke Substance Abuse Network, Impact Peer Support Services, Freedom Life, VAYA, McDowell County Sheriff's Office, Black Mountain Counseling Center Old Fort, West Marion Community Forum, CR R.O.C.K Old Fort and others.

Educational videos, music and information tables encouraged residents to learn more about substance use disorder and pathways to recovery.

On the McDowell Courthouse lawn, there are purple chairs and flags. The purple chairs on the courthouse lawn represent the 20 overdose deaths in McDowell County in 2022. The purple flags represent the 263 overdose call outs. 2023 data is not in until next year, according to organizers.

“It is an impact to talk about,” reads an online statement. “We cannot hide this in our county. We must talk, show the impact and end overdose. They were someone. They were loved by mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents, coworkers, friends and many more. Many though have overdosed and survived.

“Our Emergency Management are incredible. They have been on many calls for overdoses and saved their lives. Did you know many overdoses have happened and not reported? This is when Narcan is administered to the individual. Organizations giving out Narcan has saved many people's lives. When you think, it can’t happen to your loved one, think again. It’s time to talk and show awareness through our county.”

The event ended with a candlelight walk from the Marion Depot to the display of chairs and flags at the courthouse lawn. The permanent theme for National Recovery Month is, “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.” The theme reminds people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery; recovery belongs to all of us, according to a news release.

The 2023 Blue Ridge Recovery Rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 4-9 p.m. at Camping World of Marion. This is a change from previous years when the Rally was held on Main Street in Marion. This event is free for everyone in McDowell County. It’s a time for food, entertainment, recognizing recovery champions, fellowship, an expanded Kidz Zone and information tables. The Blue Ridge Recovery Rally 2023 is sponsored by McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness, but is a collaboration of numerous organizations, agencies and individuals, according to the news release.