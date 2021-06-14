McDowell County mining operations draw neighbors' concerns, state scrutiny. A Carolina Public Press report.

“The U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service have worked very hard to develop standards for impacts on viewshed where viewsheds are valuable; meaning that they are part of your experience,” he said.

“Part of the purpose of the AT is to provide panoramic views. The viewshed gets protection in places where the NPS and USFS have located the trail to an opening that has an investment.”

For private individuals, legally protecting views from their home is more challenging, if not impossible.

“The only thing the law can get its mind around is the impact on the public land user,” Leutze said.

“At what point does your neighbor create a nuisance that begins to impact the use and enjoyment of your own property? Is there a trigger point where they cross the line?”

Typically, nuisance claims most often raised, he said, are related to smoke, noxious fumes, dust or noise. Developing a case that a degraded view from your property is a nuisance is more difficult to establish because the quality of a view is abstract and subjective.