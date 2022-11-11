McDowell County honors those who served with Veterans Day event

On Friday, McDowell County residents gathered to pay tribute to those who have served our nation in the armed services.

The annual countywide Veterans Day service was held on a very rainy Friday at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion. It took place on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Veterans Day actually began as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I. The armistice that ended that bloody conflict was signed at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

Robert Smith, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, was the master of ceremonies for the Veterans Day service. He explained the meaning of Veterans Day and why it should not be confused with Memorial Day. Veterans Day honors living veterans while Memorial Day honors those who gave their life for our country, he said.

At the beginning, the honor guard for American Legion Post 56 presented the flags of each branch of the service: the Army, the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard.

Loto Greenlee, regent with the Greenlee chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a wreath during Friday’s service. Smith said the DAR is the longest existing organization that has supported America’s veterans.

“To the veterans, their families, thank you and God bless you,” said Greenlee.

The Foothills Community Band performed patriotic music like “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “America the Beautiful.”

Richard Anderson, who has been a chaplain for veterans through Hospice, gave the benediction at Friday’s service.