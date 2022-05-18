McDowell County Historical Society to hold gold-mining tour on Friday

The McDowell County Historical Society will have a special tour about our gold-mining history as it seeks to restore some historic log structures that are more than 200 years old.

The McDowell Historical Society will present Vein Mountain Gold Trails and Tales. This event is scheduled for Friday, May 20. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last until about 10 p.m., with this being only one tour. This event will begin at Lucky Strike Gold Mine on U.S. 221 South, with dinner at the Miner’s Diner.

The reason for this special event has to do with some historic log cabins that are being donated to the McDowell Historical Society.

In 1776, Capt. William Hamilton Moore lived in a cabin in what was then Rowan County. At this time, the Cherokee had been furnished weapons by the British, and they were not looking kindly on white settlers coming into their land in the Swannanoa Valley and along the Catawba River. There had been many white families slain by the marauding Cherokee in this area. It was at this time Moore was called to join Gen. Griffith Rutherford on an expedition to push the Cherokee away from the Blue Ridge Mountains and into the area that would later become known as Tennessee. This was called the Rutherford Trace Expedition, according to a news release.

While on this mission, Moore saw land that he decided to take as his military bounty land grant after the war. He later sent enslaved workers there to build a secure home and move his family there. This gave him the distinction of becoming the first white settler west of the French Broad River.

Fast forward about 200 years. Two young brothers and their friends discovered the cabin in the 1970s and knew it was the original cabin that had belonged to Moore. They lived in a home built on land formerly owned by Moore, and it was also about one half of a mile from where his final resting place was. They also knew that this structure was in dire need of saving. Its roof had caved in and much of the original wood would need to be replaced to save it.

The cabin, by the way, was no longer in Rowan County, as this was 200 years later, and a new county, Burke, had been formed in 1777. In 1842, McDowell County was formed from Burke and Rutherford counties, so now the cabin was located in what is now McDowell in the Dysartsville community. The gentleman who owned the cabin knew its provenance, and he saw the young brother’s interest and sincerity. He told them they could have it if they could move it off the property. Never underestimate the power of youth. These men with a small crew of friends took the cabin apart piece by piece, numbering each piece of timber. The sandstone chimney and fireplace had long since deteriorated, so that did not need to be moved. They made three trips to Asheville with a flatbed rental truck. They took their time rebuilding it, replacing nearly all the interior wood, but managing to salvage about 65% of the exterior siding. They replaced the rock foundation, chimney and fireplace. They rebuilt the upper level as well as the roof. All in all, they did a magnificent job repairing the 1768 cabin. The brothers’ Sons of the American Revolution group held meetings in the cabin for about 40 years, so it was well-used, according to the news release.

Now, once again fast forward to the year 2020. The McDowell County Historical Society gets a message from the brothers. They are looking to find someone who loves history in McDowell County. Someone who could love this wonderful cabin and respect its history and its provenance. They also wanted to see it returned to its original home county. They wanted to donate this beauty to the Historical Society. And not only this cabin, but also an 1810 South Carolina smokehouse (completely original) and another smaller structure they built with reclaimed lumber.

The leaders of the McDowell County Historical Society were elated but they were faced with the dilemma of where to place these historic structures. They had several options available to them and are still exploring several avenues.

The McDowell County Historical Society, of course, during the COVID-19 pandemic, has not been able to do any programing or fundraising. Patti Smith Holda with the Historical Society said she and other leaders need to get these structures moved in the manner in which it needs to be done, assessing any needed repairs in the process.

“This brings us to the reason we are announcing this wonderful gift,” said Holda. “The McDowell Historical Society has a fundraiser next week that is very dear to our hearts.”

At the Vein Mountain Gold Trails and Tales, the Historical Society will share a lot of gold mining history in the Dysartsville area. The society members will speak of plantation owners who sent their enslaved workers to bring back gold. Women also played a part in the gold mining history at Vein Mountain, and there are some interesting stories of these women. Participants in the event will take a short walking tour to the 200-year-old Nichols mine on the Gold Foundation property across the road and view the remains of the original stamp mill and hear about what happened there.

Many folks are not well-versed in our county’s gold history. There are reports of gold being mined here in this county as far back as the 1500s, when Spanish conquistadors came through here looking for gold with Hernando De Soto, although this history is somewhat unclear.

“We have heard tales of pioneers panning for gold as far back as 1770 and 1780 in present-day McDowell County, (then Burke),” said Holda. “There were no known reports of large nuggets, but flakes panned in the streams would add up nicely for diligent folks.”

Before the tour, attendees will enjoy a fresh, homemade burger with all the trimmings, crispy fries and drink, all prepared at the Lucky Strike Gold Mine’s “Miner’s Diner.” After the tour, attendees will enjoy the Lucky Strike Band playing both country and bluegrass selections. For a small extra fee, you have an option to purchase a bucket to learn to pan for some gold of your own. There will also be a campfire where you can toast marshmallows and hear a few more tales that exist about the mine and the miners, according to the news release.

Tickets for this special event are $35 for adults, and $12.50 for children under 12 and are available online through Eventbrite.

“We at the McDowell County Historical Society are passionate about our McDowell history and want everyone to know our rich and very diverse history here,” said Holda. “Our mission is to share this history and educate in a fun way. Please consider helping us to get this historic pioneer cabin back to McDowell County by supporting our fundraising efforts. We need our McDowell history … and now our McDowell history also needs us.”