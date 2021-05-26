McDowell County Health Department holding COVID vaccine clinic for youth on Friday

McDowell County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for youth 12 and older this Friday, May 28 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Some teens who received the vaccine last Friday said they felt relieved.

“I got the vaccine because I don’t want to have COVID. After the vaccine I felt relieved to know that I was closer to being protected,” said 12-year-old J.D. Mejia, who is finishing up sixth grade at East McDowell Middle School.

The clinic will be a drive through at the McDowell County Health Department, located at 408 Spaulding Road in Marion. Kids coming through will be finished within 30 minutes after they arrive.

So far, an estimated 300 teens have been vaccinated in McDowell County.

Lt. Brenda Agreda, a paramedic with McDowell EMS who has been coordinating vaccine distribution with public health, said she has seen a lot of excitement and relief in the vaccine lines.

“We have had kids and parents coming through the vaccine clinics with excitement to be vaccinated,” said Agreda. “It’s a great feeling for parents to know that their kids are protected.”