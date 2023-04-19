Now, more people can get financial help to spay and neuter their pets.

For many years, McDowell County has worked with local animal welfare organizations to reduce the unwanted pet population in the county.

One of the first steps was to require that animals adopted from the county’s shelter be spayed or neutered. Several years later, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners authorized participation in the state-sponsored spay/neuter voucher program.

The latest initiative, a county-sponsored spay/neuter program, is the latest effort to reduce pet overpopulation, according to a news release.

“The commissioners have taken responsible and incremental steps over the years to develop these important programs with the goal of reducing the number of unwanted pets,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

The original state-sponsored plan offers spay/neuter vouchers to low-income residents at the Department of Social Services through a state-sponsored program. This program, which is paid for with state funds, is limited to residents with incomes below 100% of the federal poverty level. The federal poverty level for a family of four equates to an annual household income of $30,000. These vouchers are available at McDowell DSS at 145 E. Court St. in Marion.

Several months ago, animal advocates requested that county commissioners create spay/neuter opportunities for other pet owners who are above the poverty limit, but otherwise are of limited means.

In response to the requests, the commissioners authorized $19,500 in non-General Fund dollars for the creation of a second program for residents who have household incomes between 100% and 200% of the federal poverty level.

For this new program, the federal poverty level for a family of four equates to a household income of $30,000.01 to $60,000. This new voucher program is available at the McDowell County Animal Shelter at 3751 N.C. 226 South, according to the news release.

Both voucher programs require proof of income such as a state or federal tax form, or a pay statement. Applicants must be able to demonstrate proof of full-time residence in McDowell County. Applicants will only be allowed to participate in the program for which they qualify.

The state-sponsored program is limited to two vouchers per household per calendar year. The county-sponsored program is limited to three vouchers per household per calendar year. Vouchers through either program are redeemable at either Crestview Veterinary Hospital or Animal Hospital of Marion.

“We are appreciative of the support of the county commissioners, our animal advocates, and the local veterinary hospitals in establishing these programs,” said Animal Services Director Brittany Wright. “We couldn’t do this important work alone.”

Anyone with questions about the spay/neuter programs or other Animal Services initiatives can reach out to Wright at 828-652-6643, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.