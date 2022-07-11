McDowell County government intern completes several projects

A Western Carolina University graduate has completed her successful run as an intern with the McDowell County administrative offices.

The University of North Carolina’s School of Government created an innovative internship program called Lead for North Carolina. The program was designed to place recent college graduates in local government internships for a one-year period, according to a news release.

McDowell County was able to host one of these interns, Maeva Hassani, this year in the county manager’s office. Hassani is a 2021 graduate of Western Carolina University, where she majored in criminal justice.

“Ms. Hassani was chosen to serve McDowell County based on her excellent academics at Western Carolina, as well as her strong interest in serving people,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

Hassani worked on several important projects since arriving at the county in August 2021, such as grant applications, studies and reports. An example of a grant application was for a water line to serve a low-income community in the Nebo area. Hassani also participated in numerous meetings with community agencies, including the Substance Use Task Force and the Child Collaborative.

“The amount of knowledge and opportunities I gained through the fellowship surprised me,” said Hassani. “I grew as a professional as well as a person working for McDowell County.”

Last month, the commissioners heard a report from Hassani and how she worked on the county’s social media policy.

Hassani’s last day with the county was June 30. She will start law school at North Carolina Central University in the fall, according to the news release.