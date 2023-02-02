McDowell County has been awarded Phase 40 federal money for food and shelter programs in the local community.

This federal money is made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. McDowell County has been chosen to receive Phase 40 funding of in the amount of $14,330, according to a news release.

This selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

The National Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by the Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A local board will determine how the funds awarded to McDowell County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

2) be eligible to receive federal funds

3) have an accounting system

4) practice nondiscrimination

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Agencies interested in applying for Phase 40 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Local Board Chair Bill Warren at 828-925-0396 for an application. The deadline for completed applications to be received is Monday, Feb. 20.