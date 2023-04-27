A recently approved grant means that more people and businesses in Nebo will get water service from McDowell County government.

The Appalachian Regional Commission recently announced the approval of a grant of $331,905 to McDowell County for the installation of 2,700 linear feet of an 8-inch waterline in the Nebo community.

The new waterline will expand municipal water service along Burma Road East and Boyd Road to an area surrounding Exit 90 off Interstate 40, according to a news release.

Extending the existing water infrastructure will improve operations for six existing businesses and support a new $1.1 million investment at a four-acre site. Four households will also benefit from the new water service.

“The Appalachian Regional Commission, like McDowell County, is focused on improving economic opportunity,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten. “This grant will continue the Commissioners’ efforts to make it possible for companies to create jobs for the county’s residents.”

McDowell County initially extended water service to the area surrounding Exit 90 in 2017. Businesses and households in the area had access to only low-producing private wells with poor water quality.

“This project is part of a larger effort of the commissioners to expand public water service to areas of the county that need a reliable water source,” said Commissioner Chairman Tony Brown.

The lack of municipal water service impeded existing businesses and was a hurdle for attracting new development. In addition to the $331,905 in ARC funds, local sources will provide $331,905, bringing the total project funding to $663,810, according to the news release.

The project will break ground in early 2024, said Wooten. He also noted that the grant would not have been possible without the assistance of the Foothills Regional Commission.