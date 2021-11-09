McDowell County employees will continue to wear face masks

The commissioners asked County Manager Ashley Wooten for his opinion. He said many county workers, such as the ones who work in the tag office and the drivers for McDowell Transit, would have to keep wearing face mask regardless of what the commissioners decide. That is because those programs get state and federal funding and have to follow state and federal rules.

As of Tuesday, 260 (or 72.8%) of the county’s 357 full-time employees have submitted proof of vaccination. That could mean almost a quarter of the county’s employees have chosen not to get vaccinated even after the commissioners approved earlier this year a $500 incentive to get the shot.

“There may be other vaccinated employees who have not yet submitted proof of vaccination or have chosen not to participate in the program,” said Wooten on Tuesday.

The commissioners then asked Emergency Services Director William Kehler for his input. He said his EMS employees will have to keep wearing masks during patient care contact and close to 98% of the EMS staff members are fully vaccinated. “We’ve got to have the ability to quickly pivot and go back if we see transmissions starting, to protect critical staffing levels,” he said.