McDowell County employees will continue to wear face masks

McDowell County employees will still have to wear face masks while on the job following a discussion by the McDowell County Commissioners about lifting the mask mandate.
The commissioners held their regular Monday meeting at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
During the meeting, the commissioners heard a report from Health Director Karen Powell about the COVID-19 situation in McDowell. She talked about the ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates in the community.
McDowell County has increased its rates in recent weeks. The latest report on Monday showed that 59% of eligible residents have gotten the first dose and 55% of eligible residents have gotten the second dose. The 14-day positivity rate was at 4.4%.
But more progress needs to be accomplished and the effort continues to encourage as many residents as possible to get vaccinated, said county health leaders.
After hearing from Powell, Commission Vice Chairman David Walker made a motion to drop the mask mandate for county employees and make it optional instead. Commissioner Chris Allison seconded Walker’s motion.
Powell urged the commissioners not to get rid of the mask mandate for county workers. “I would hate for us to take that off and go backwards,” she said.
The commissioners asked County Manager Ashley Wooten for his opinion. He said many county workers, such as the ones who work in the tag office and the drivers for McDowell Transit, would have to keep wearing face mask regardless of what the commissioners decide. That is because those programs get state and federal funding and have to follow state and federal rules.
As of Tuesday, 260 (or 72.8%) of the county’s 357 full-time employees have submitted proof of vaccination. That could mean almost a quarter of the county’s employees have chosen not to get vaccinated even after the commissioners approved earlier this year a $500 incentive to get the shot.
“There may be other vaccinated employees who have not yet submitted proof of vaccination or have chosen not to participate in the program,” said Wooten on Tuesday.
The commissioners then asked Emergency Services Director William Kehler for his input. He said his EMS employees will have to keep wearing masks during patient care contact and close to 98% of the EMS staff members are fully vaccinated. “We’ve got to have the ability to quickly pivot and go back if we see transmissions starting, to protect critical staffing levels,” he said.
After hearing the advice from Powell, Wooten and Kehler, Walker said the board could always revisit the matter if there is a major issue with COVID. But he stood by his motion.
Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he could not endorse the motion to make mask wearing optional for county workers. During the vote, Walker and Allison voted in favor of making it optional while Brown and Commissioners Brenda Vaughn and Patrick Ellis voted against. The motion failed.
In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:
Held a public hearing about the subdivision ordinance for McDowell which changes the definition of a minor subdivision and major subdivision. The minor subdivision is changed from two to 10 lots and major subdivision would be 11 and up. After hearing no comments from the public, the board approved the ordinance. The commissioners also approved having the county Planning Board work on an ordinance about RV parks and tiny house communities.
Heard a report from President Brian Merritt of McDowell Technical Community College. He gave an update on the college’s recent activities. The college has received two large grants and is working to construct the satellite facility in Old Fort.
Heard an overview of the services available for local veterans. The overview was presented by David Byrd, county veterans services officer.
Listened to a report from the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. Courtney Intres is the new small business specialist for the Chamber. Intres gave an overview of the goals of her position.
Got an update on the use of the American Rescue Plan money. The county is using some of that money to expand the water system and provide water service to the Stacy Hill Road community. The $4.4 million from the first payment is in hand with the county while the second payment of $4.4 million will come in the spring of 2022.
Heard an update about several ongoing building projects. The new administrative offices building project continues on North Main Street. The contractor is working on both levels now, but will focus efforts on the upper floor when construction begins in earnest. The upper floor is scheduled for early 2022. The completion with the lower level is scheduled for an early spring 2022 completion. Wooten said paving of the back parking lot should happen soon before the asphalt plants close for the winter season. The new Emergency Services headquarters building project is also continuing. That contractor is facing some material delays. The project is scheduled for an early 2022 completion. The public shooting range project continues. The construction of the physical structures has begun but the contractor is having problems getting materials.
Approved the fire agreement between the county and the city of Marion.
Approved a resolution recognizing the inaugural Power Plant Work Appreciation Day.
Approved a series of administrative items and the closing of a road for the Glenwood Christmas parade.
Approved having Allison to serve on the Vaya Regional Advisory Board and Ellis to serve on the Destination McDowell Implementation Committee.
Unanimously approved a resolution supporting the passage of a North Carolina “Heartbeat Bill.” The non-binding resolution is meant to show how the commissioners feel regarding the issue of abortion. The legislative bills called the “Heartbeat Bill” would “disallow the use of abortion procedures after an unborn child’s heartbeat is detectable; usually no later than six weeks following conception.” Walker said he wants to send McDowell’s resolution to all of the members of the state House of Representatives, the state Senate and the other 99 counties in North Carolina. “We support the unborn,” said Walker. “When a heartbeat is detected, that is a living person.”
Held a five-minute closed session to talk about pending litigation including the National Opioid Multijurisdictional Lawsuit. No action was taken afterwards.