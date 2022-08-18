McDowell County DSS director Lisa Sprouse remembered for her devotion, leadership

McDowell County Department of Social Services director Lisa Sprouse died early Tuesday after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She was 57.

The passing of McDowell County’s director of social services leaves a considerable void in the department she led and the community she loved.

On Wednesday, county manager Ashley Wooten said he had the pleasure to work alongside her for many years.

“I admired the way she was able to advocate for the families of McDowell County while enduring significant health issues,” Wooten told The McDowell News. “I will miss her greatly.”

Upon her death, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners appointed Wooten as the interim DSS director. He will serve in that position while continuing his duties as county manager. He will be the interim DSS director until a permanent replacement is appointed, he added.

Sprouse worked for McDowell County DSS for more than 30 years and became its director in 2013. She served on many boards throughout her career and also worked for Hospice of McDowell for five years, according to her obituary.

The commissioners all expressed their thoughts upon her life and legacy.

“Lisa was one of the most loving and trusting servants that McDowell County has ever had,” said commission chairman Tony Brown. “She brought so many fine qualities to the table as the director of DSS. She showed a deep love and commitment to her job but more importantly to the people she worked with and represented. The over 30 years of service to our county by Lisa and the countless lives she has touched will never be forgotten.”

“On behalf of myself and family, we would like to offer our prayers to the Sprouse family in the homegoing of Lisa,” said commission vice chairman David Walker. “Lisa was a friend to me and many others. She never met a stranger and she cared for others with a heart of gold. During her courageous battle with cancer, she would always put others first and never did I hear her complain the first time. As the director of DSS, she was first class in all she did. I knew that there were days she wasn't able to come to work, but she came anyway. She was a leader who led by example. We will all miss her greatly. Our loss is heaven's gain.”

“Lisa will forever be remembered for being a champion for children,” said commissioner Brenda Vaughn. “She always had a smile and was willing to do what it took to assure that things pertaining to children were taken care of. The department of social services would not be what it is today without the leadership of Lisa. She will be greatly missed. And forever remembered.”

“Lisa was an incredible human being,” said commissioner Chris Allison. “She always wore a smile and was kind to everyone. She worked very hard to help those in need; especially the children. Her Christian attitude and actions brought Light to those who thought they had no hope: Lisa gave them hope. I will miss my friend, Lisa. Our phone calls and conversations are memories I will never forget. Lisa will be missed dearly by everyone in our community. My thoughts, prayers, and love are with her family during this difficult time.”

“Lisa had a love for her community, a love like no other than I have ever seen,” said commissioner Patrick Ellis. “Her heart was who she was, always smiling giving people a sign of hope for tomorrow. All the people that knew her will miss her, but she would tell us to have faith, which puts a smile on my face. Rest in peace Lisa, we cannot thank you enough for all you have done for our county and the impact you made for us all.”

A good example of her devotion to McDowell County and its families can be found when she was one of the speakers at the Unity service in September 2017. This service at East Middle School brought together people from different races, cultures, local governments and economic backgrounds to address the problem of substance abuse in McDowell and the need for a more unified community.

“We come here because of substance abuse in our county,” she said at the 2017 service.

At that time, McDowell DSS had 125 children in foster care and 90% of them were from families that are abusing methamphetamine, IV drugs and other substances, she said then.

“They are families that are not connected,” said Sprouse in 2017. “Are we connected? Are we connected to the one who created us? I hope you will understand the opposite of addiction is connection.”

Her memorial service will be held Saturday at Grace Community Church.

The day before her passing, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard an update on DSS. Wooten reported about the current caseload of adult services as well as Child Protective Services (CPS). He said that the staff will embark on an evaluation of the space needs of the agency.

New clerk to the board

During that same meeting on Monday, the commissioners welcomed a new clerk and congratulated the previous one on her retirement. Victoria Craig was sworn in by commission chairman Tony Brown as the new clerk to the board. She is taking the position that Cheryl Mitchell filled for the last seven years. Mitchell is now retiring.

Craig’s annual salary is $45,942.

Vaya Health

In other business on Monday, the county commissioners heard an overview of the activities by Vaya Health. Based in Asheville, Vaya Health is a specialty managed care organization that oversees publicly funded behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services across a 31-county region of North Carolina. Vaya manages Medicaid, federal, state, and local funding to meet member and community needs while advancing whole person health, according to its Website.

Dustin Burleson with Vaya Health gave a presentation about how this organization serves McDowell County. Vaya’s community-based care management model provides a team-based approach to integrated health care.

“Every day we’re inspired by the individuals and communities we serve,” reads information from Burleson. “Through collaboration with local partners over the last 50 years, we helped pioneer a community-based approach that puts people first. Our success in serving individuals across North Carolina could not have done it alone. In celebration of Vaya’s 50th anniversary, we thank you for joining us on this journey and your shared commitment to moving forward together.”

For the month of July, McDowell County had 837 adults (ages 18 and older) who were served in the network and this is based on claims data. There were 196 adults receiving care management and 786 care management contacts for adults.

For the month of July, McDowell had 209 children (ages 3 through 17) served in the network and this is based on claims data. There were 41 children receiving care management and 216 care management contacts for children.

In other business on Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners:

• Approved three reimbursement resolutions for the financing of vehicles/equipment for one ambulance, five vehicles for the McDowell Sheriff's Office, and one Bobcat Skid-Steer. The reimbursement resolutions allow the county to purchase the equipment now and reimburse itself later in the fiscal year once financing is secured. The ambulance is expected to cost no more than $350,000 and Sheriff’s Office vehicles are anticipated to be no more than $275,000. The Bobcat is expected to cost no more than $60,000, according to Wooten.

• Agreed to seek a partnership with the city of Marion on funding a school resource officer for the Foothills Community School.