The McDowell County Democratic Party hosted their 2023 precinct organizing meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.

With more than 60 Democrats in attendance, they successfully recruited representation from 65% of the 17 precincts. First, they shared a healthy meal with many vegan dishes from local eatery Reese’s Delectable and Nourishments, then they began the countywide meeting.

County Party Chair Michelle Price welcomed all and called the meeting to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Billy Martin, a message from the North Carolina Democratic Party delivered by Michael Careccia from Caldwell County and a summary of the sustaining funds by Jennifer Howerth. As a group, they reviewed the agenda and goals for their precinct meetings.

The tables were arranged to optimize the opportunity for breakout groups and labeled with all 17 precincts. And then the individual precinct meetings began. There were 11 Democrats present from the Marion No. 2 Precinct and all seemed to have a good time while they encouraged each other to take on various roles. There were several members who attended their first Democratic Precinct Meeting, while others knew exactly what to do.

After about 40 minutes the group reconvened, celebrated their success, congratulated the new precinct officers, and discussed additional party business.

“We are calling Democrats from Turkey Creek, North Cove, Montford Cove, Marion No. 4, Marion No. 3, Marion No. 1, Old Fort No. 1 and Old Fort No. 2 to encourage them to participate in a more active way,” stated Price. “We do invite Democrats from throughout the county and we are so grateful for our longtime faithful members along with our new progressive ones.

“We welcome Democrats that have just arrived in McDowell County and we look forward to meeting you. We hope to reach people where they are so that we may join forces to make an impact in our community.”

Precinct organizing efforts will continue until their March 11 deadline. They had two precincts that didn’t have a quorum, so precinct captains were designated and additional meetings will be scheduled.

Organized precincts will be discussing their goals and resolutions while they prepare for the Democratic County Convention that is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. in the Marion Community Building. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and refreshments will be provided.

They invite all county Democrats who are eager to meet and work with their Democratic neighbors. Get in touch with the McDowell County Democratic Party by sending an email to mcdowelldems@gmail.com.

Learn more online at www. mcdems.com.