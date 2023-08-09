This weekend, the McDowell County Country Music Roundup returns to Camping World in Marion.

Award-winning national music festival promoter Evans Media Source will present this event of traditional country music at Camping World of Marion on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12.

The festival will feature such stars as Dailey & Vincent, T. Graham Brown, Tony Jackson, The Malpass Brothers, Mo Pitney, Leona Williams, Redd Volkaert, Ron Williams and Caroline Owens. It will include a salute to country legend Merle Haggard featuring some of his former band members and associates.

There will be live stage shows under the covered pavilion at Camping World’s Rally Park with family activities, food trucks and camping.

The doors for the McDowell County Roundup will be open from noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Camping World Rally Park is at 1885 U.S. 70 W. in Marion.

General admission tickets for Aug. 11 and 12 are $45 per day. Children younger than 12 get in free. Reserved seating per day is $50 while VIP seating is $65, according to a flier.

Sherry Boyd will be the mistress of ceremonies for the McDowell County Roundup.

This event draws thousands of people to McDowell County and many of them park their campers and RVs in the rally park. There will be food vendors selling hamburgers, barbecue, ice cream, funnel cakes and boiled peanuts. There will be jewelry and craft vendors too.

All of the artists will sell their own CDs and souvenirs and sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans.

The shows go on rain or shine under a covered pavilion and tent, with tickets available at the gate.

For more information, visit www.EvansMediaSource.com or www.facebook.com/evansmediasource. Call 386-385-3500 to buy tickets. For information about camping, call Camping World at 877-958-4264.

The schedule for the McDowell County Country Music Roundup is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 11:12:30 — Doors open

2 p.m. — Redd Volkaert

3 p.m. — Tony Jackson

4:30 p.m. — Leona Williams with Ron Williams

5:30 p.m. — Intermission

6:30 p.m. — The Malpass Brothers

8 p.m. — Salute to Merle Haggard featuring The Malpass Brothers, Leona Williams, Redd Volkaert, Tony Jackson, Mitchell Brown (producer), Lonnie Rowland (drums) and Sid Spiva (steel guitar).

Saturday, Aug. 1212:30 p.m. — Doors open

2 p.m. — Caroline Owens

2:30 p.m. — Mo Pitney

4 p.m. — Intermission

5:30 p.m. — T. Graham Brown

7 p.m. — Caroline Owens

8 p.m. — Dailey & Vincent