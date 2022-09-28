McDowell County could get as much as 8 inches of rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian

McDowell County emergency officials are preparing for even more heavy rain this weekend because of Hurricane Ian than initially expected.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane was just under Category 5 intensity as it approached Florida. It is expected to cause billions of dollars’ worth of damage to the Sunshine State. The remnants are expected to move inland toward the other Southeastern states, including North Carolina.

The state of North Carolina is preparing for heavy rainfall and possible flooding on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper reminds residents now is the time to complete their personal preparations, according to a news release.

“While we don’t yet know exactly how this storm will impact our state, it’s clear that this will be a significant rain event for much of North Carolina and now is the time for people to get prepared,” said the governor. “We are tracking the storm closely and strongly encourage everyone across the state to have an emergency kit and emergency plan in place.”

The State Emergency Response Team will activate Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning, according to the news release.

“We are coordinating with our partners in government and the non-profit and private sectors to make sure we are ready to support local communities through whatever Ian brings,” said State Emergency Management Director Will Ray.

Residents are advised to stay aware and keep a close eye on the forecast for the next several days. With each passing day, Ian’s expected impacts to North Carolina become clearer, according to the news release.

A map from the Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. office of the National Weather Service calls for McDowell County to get 6 to 8 inches of rain over the weekend.

Dan Crawley is a weather forecaster with the Foothills Action Network for McDowell County. He said Wednesday afternoon there are no major changes in the forecast from the Foothills Action Network. The latest report from the network calls for 3 to 6 inches of rain for almost all of McDowell County during the weekend. Areas in McDowell County with higher elevation like Old Fort Mountain, Crooked Creek, Little Switzerland and Ashford/North Cove could have amounts in the 5 to 8 inch range.

“One thing to maybe stress is that residents have one day left to prepare,” said Crawley. “Doing things as simple as cleaning guttering, drains and ditches will help allow water to flow freely.”

Hurricane Ian has already affected plans for this weekend in McDowell County. The McDowell High homecoming game that was originally scheduled for Friday has been moved up to Thursday evening. The Lake James cleanup scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled and the dedication ceremony at Old Fort Elementary on Saturday has been postponed to a later date. Other events may be called off or rescheduled.

Residents and businesses can sign up for emergency alerts from McDowell County Emergency Management by texting MCDOWELL911 to 888-777 on your phone and follow the prompts. For emergency preparedness tips, visit readync.gov.