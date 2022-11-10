McDowell County Cooperative Extension director hurt when car hits her bike

A crash involving an automobile and a bicycle on U.S. 70 East near WestRock in Marion resulted in injuries for the cyclist, who is the director of the local cooperative extension program.

On Wednesday, Janet Ollis, of Whitetail Trail in Marion, was driving westbound on U.S. 70 East near WestRock when her 2019 Chevrolet struck Molly Sandfoss, of Lakeside Drive in Marion, who was riding a bicycle on the same roadway in the same direction of travel. Sandfoss was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Ollis was issued a citation in this incident, according to Lt. Rusty Jenkins of the Marion Police Department.

Sandfoss is the director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service for McDowell County and has been a long-time leader in local agricultural programs for this community. She was named extension director in 2010.

On Thursday, Sandfoss told The McDowell News she suffered injuries to her vertebrae in the crash. As of Thursday, she was still at Mission Hospital in Asheville, but was getting ready to be discharged. Sandfoss said she will have to wear a brace for several months and doesn’t know yet if she will work from home or be able to go back into the office.

In a separate incident, the Marion Fire Department responded at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday to a rollover crash that resulted in two people lying in the road on East Court Street near the Dollar General store. The Marion Fire Department responded but Chief Ray McDaniel said he didn’t have any more information about this wreck.

The Marion Police Department and McDowell County Emergency Services did not provide additional information by print deadline.