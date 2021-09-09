McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear updates about COVID-19, McDowell Transit and the Senior Center during the regular meeting on Monday.

The commissioners will hold their first regular September meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, 634 College Drive in Marion.

First, county officials will hear a report from Emergency Services Director William Kehler about the COVID-19 situation in McDowell. Transit Director Jason Hollifield will give an update about the local system. Planning Director Ron Harmon and Karyl Fuller will give an overview of the land use plan. Senior Center Director Weyland Prebor will provide a report about his facility. An update on optimum broadband will be given by Brad Ayers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under old business, the commissioners will talk about salary study proposals, building projects and a fire agreement.

Under new business, the commissioners will talk about the 2020 census, the transfer station, administrative items and tax matters. They will make appointments to county boards.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.