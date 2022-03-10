McDowell County Commissioners to hold first meeting at new location

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold the first regular meeting at the new administrative offices at 69 N. Main St. in downtown Marion.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. in the new administrative building that was converted out of the former Kirksey Funeral Home structure.

First, the commissioners will recognize long-time firefighter Donnie Tipton on his retirement. Emergency Management Director William Kehler will talk about flash flooding recovery in McDowell. Carol Price with McDowell TDA will present the Destination McDowell plan to the board. The commissioners will hear updates about the national forest plan and the Fonta Flora State Trail.

Under old business, the commissioners will talk about the national opioid litigation and the expansion of broadband Internet. They will discuss the American Rescue Plan federal funding and hear about county building projects. There will be updates about the water system expansion and the shooting range.

Under new business, the commissioners will talk about the renovations to the Recreation Center and administrative items. They will consider tax matters and make appointments to boards and committees.