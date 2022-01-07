 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell County Commissioners to hold first 2022 meeting on Monday
The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center at 634 College Drive.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold the first meeting for 2022 on Monday.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center at 634 College Drive.

The first item of business will be the recognition of Ned Fowler, who was the EMS regional liaison with Mission Hospital until the end of 2021. He provided key support to McDowell EMS and its staff.

Emergency Medical Services Director William Kehler will give a report on COVID-19 in McDowell and a recovery update from the floods of last year. The commissioners will be introduced to the county’s new human resources director.

County Planning Director Ron Harmon will talk to the board about the plat review process. Public Services Director Terry DePoyster and Animal Shelter Manager Brittany Wright will update the board about the county’s animal services. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh will discuss the public shooting range operations with the commissioners.

Under old business, the commissioners will talk about the American Rescue Plan funding and hear updates about county building projects. They will get new information about broadband expansion, the Nebo water system and the Fonta Flora State Trail.

Under new business, the commissioners will consider administrative items and tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

