McDowell County Commissioners to hold first 2022 meeting on Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold the first meeting for 2022 on Monday.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center at 634 College Drive.

The first item of business will be the recognition of Ned Fowler, who was the EMS regional liaison with Mission Hospital until the end of 2021. He provided key support to McDowell EMS and its staff.

Emergency Medical Services Director William Kehler will give a report on COVID-19 in McDowell and a recovery update from the floods of last year. The commissioners will be introduced to the county’s new human resources director.

County Planning Director Ron Harmon will talk to the board about the plat review process. Public Services Director Terry DePoyster and Animal Shelter Manager Brittany Wright will update the board about the county’s animal services. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh will discuss the public shooting range operations with the commissioners.