McDowell County Commissioners receive $15.5 million in state money

Two major capital projects in McDowell County have received a huge boost due to the efforts of N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and the advocacy of the Board of Commissioners.

The state budget adopted by the General Assembly in November contained $15.5 million that will be allocated to McDowell for two big projects. Greene formally presented the funds to the commissioners at a recent meeting, according to a news release.

“I am glad that we were able to help with these important investments,” said Greene. “I appreciate the cooperation and excellent relationship we have with McDowell County government.”

According to county staff, the state money will be broken into two categories: drinking water infrastructure and facility improvements at the county’s Recreation Center on West Court Street in downtown Marion.

“We appreciate the advocacy of Rep. Greene and the other members of our legislative delegation,” said Chairman Tony Brown. “These funds will help tremendously to meet several of our longstanding capital goals.”