McDowell County Commissioners receive $15.5 million in state money

Two major capital projects in McDowell County have received a huge boost due to the efforts of N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and the advocacy of the Board of Commissioners.
The state budget adopted by the General Assembly in November contained $15.5 million that will be allocated to McDowell for two big projects. Greene formally presented the funds to the commissioners at a recent meeting, according to a news release.
“I am glad that we were able to help with these important investments,” said Greene. “I appreciate the cooperation and excellent relationship we have with McDowell County government.”
According to county staff, the state money will be broken into two categories: drinking water infrastructure and facility improvements at the county’s Recreation Center on West Court Street in downtown Marion.
“We appreciate the advocacy of Rep. Greene and the other members of our legislative delegation,” said Chairman Tony Brown. “These funds will help tremendously to meet several of our longstanding capital goals.”
The largest allocation of $11 million will be spent on drinking water system improvements. County staff and engineers are in the process of developing recommendations on where those funds should be directed, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
The second allocation of $4.5 million is to be directed toward improvements to the Recreation Center complex. The commissioners and county staff have begun initial discussions on improvements that will be made to the property.
“Our board has talked for some time about making significant improvements to our Recreation Center,” said Vice Chairman David Walker. “We are excited about what can be done at the facility with this investment.”
Project updates will be provided at future commissioner meetings, according to county officials.
Carolina Public Press reported last week that a portion of the federal ARPA funds associated with pandemic recovery will also go toward water and recreation projects.