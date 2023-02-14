On Monday, McDowell County officials and Danny Hampton with Freedom Life Ministries gave more information to the public about the planned housing project that will be built between Marion and Nebo.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held its regular February meeting. One of the first items on the agenda was a public hearing about a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $5 million that was recently awarded to the county for the long-term transitional housing project that is being done in partnership with Freedom Life.

In December of last year, the North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. McDowell got two grants from the state Commerce Department and they totaled almost $6 million.

The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce Rural Economic Development Division. CDBG funds are awarded to enhance the vitality of communities by providing adequate housing, suitable living environments, infrastructure development and expanding economic opportunities.

The first grant consisted of $950,000 and it is to be used for the rehabilitation of homes for low-income individuals. McDowell County will work with the Gateway Wellness Foundation on this initiative. Approximately 40 homes, located all around McDowell County, will be provided emergency repair or rehabilitation under this program, said County Manager Ashley Wooten in December.

But the second grant announced in December came to $5 million and it will be dedicated to the transitional housing project being spearheaded by Freedom Life Ministries. The project will pay for utilities, site development, and residential units for the program housing Freedom Life has planned for several years for hard-to-house individuals.

The public hearing held Monday focused on the $5 million CDBG. Wooten said it is unusual to hold a public hearing after the grant money has been received.

During the hearing, Danny Hampton, executive director of Freedom Life Ministries, spoke about this effort to provide transitional housing for people who have recently been released from prison and are seeking to start a new life. Through this effort, they will continue to be involved with Freedom Life as they develop life skills and find employment. The goal is, after a year in this transitional housing, the clients will move into permanent housing.

“We will be using this apartment housing to help us plug a big gap in housing capacity so hopefully our clients will be far more sustainable when they get to the permanent housing,” said Hampton during the public hearing. “Our ultimate goal is to help them purchase a home, not just rent, but purchase a home in permanent housing.”

Hampton added this is a pilot program in North Carolina and there’s not another one like this in the state.

“We’re being an example to the rest of the state of the potential of what can be done,” he said.

Dogwood Health Trust is another partner on this effort by providing a $250,000 loan for the purchase of the land for this apartment complex. The city of Marion is involved with the extension of utility lines.

“There’s a lot of partnerships involved in this project,” said Hampton.

Commission Vice Chairman David Walker asked how many apartment units will be built at the location. Hampton said the goal is 44. Walker asked if any Freedom Life staff will live there to help the men and women make the transition from incarcerated life to life outside of prison. Hampton said there will be staff living there to assist them.

A member of the public asked during the hearing where this apartment complex will be located. Hampton said it will be at 3224 U.S. 70 East, halfway between Marion and Nebo. The site is near Pyatt Auto Parts and is off the road along a ridgeline.

After the public hearing, the commissioners voted to approve the grant agreements.