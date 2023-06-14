On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing about the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

Recently, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the McDowell County Board of Commissioners a proposed $61 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 with a 1-cent reduction on the property tax rate. The recommended budget calls for a county property tax rate of 56.75 cents per $100 valuation. Last year, the adopted budget had a tax rate of 57.75 cents per $100 valuation.

The proposed county budget for next fiscal year is $61,668,108, which is $7,117,779 more than the 2022-23 budget of $54,550,329 or 13.05% greater.

For local education funding, the proposed budget for 2023-24 has $9,565,800 in total operational funding for the McDowell County School System, the same as the current year. The amounts for teacher supplements ($336,000) likewise stay at the same level as the current year.

The proposed budget for 2023-24 has $1,331,950 in total operational funding for McDowell Technical Community College. It increases by $13,500, or 1.02%, from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

The proposed budget holds school funding at the current amount as requested by the commissioners. But school expenses (such as benefit costs) are rising even though enrollment has declined slightly over the last several years. The McDowell Board of Education is using grant money to fund important programs such as Universal Pre-K and expanded mental health supports. This grant funding will expire at the end of fiscal year 2024, according to Wooten.

“Staff recommends reevaluating the tax base either by the end of the month (before the budget is adopted) or during the new fiscal year to determine if there are resources available to adjust school funding,” said Wooten in his budget presentation last month. “Any adjustment should be part of a coordinated plan and should evaluate other resources available for the schools.”

State law requires for a public hearing is held before a local government budget is adopted.

On Monday, the commissioners held that hearing and only one person spoke to the board about the budget. That person was Terry English, chairman of the McDowell County Board of Education.

He said 85% of the school system’s budget is devoted to human resources.

“Anytime we face a shortfall, that’s what gets affected first,” he said. “Now, I’m not saying we are going to send people home but I do want you to realize and I’m not sure why it works out this way but the employee benefits package for school system employees is nearly 30% of their salary. For every $2 we spend on an employee, we have to spend almost a dollar to go with that.”

English also talked about the need to continue the Universal Pre-K program after the grant funding runs out. He said he and other school board members held meetings with school staff members and heard about the positive impact from this program. He also spoke about inflation and how the school system has to deal with rising costs.

After hearing from English, the commissioners closed the public hearing. They did not take action on the proposed budget at Monday’s meeting.

The commission has until Friday, June 30, to adopt a budget for next fiscal year. They could take action on it during the meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion. They could also adopt the plan at another meeting before Friday, June 30.