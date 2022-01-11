McDowell County Commissioners hear report about animal services

Heard updates about the ongoing building projects. The upper level of the new North Main Street office is nearing the point of paint and carpeting. The lower level is a few months behind that point. The new EMS headquarters is entering its final stretch. The contractor is still awaiting materials for the garage doors as well as some roofing for the cupola in the front. The commissioners talked about what to do with the old EMS station on South Garden Street. They wanted to know if some other county agency might want to use it before making the decision to demolish it and make that property into a parking lot. The commissioners also discussed having the February meeting in the boardroom of the County Administration Building as a way to say “farewell” to the space where so many meetings have been held since 1976.