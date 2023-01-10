McDowell County Commissioners hear plan for new Rec Center complex

The McDowell County Recreation Center complex on West Court Street could have an upgraded baseball field, stadium-type seating, an improved swimming pool, a splash pad, more parking, a place for food trucks and facilities that are accessible for people with disabilities.

This was the vision for the Rec Center property that was presented Monday to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners during their first regular meeting for 2023.

Patrick McMurry with the firm of Holland & Hamrick Architects presented a plan for the county’s Rec Center complex during Monday’s meeting.

For the past few years, county officials have talked about making improvements to the recreation facility on West Court Street.

The plan presented by McMurry shows an improved baseball field with stadium-type seating and a new press box and concession stand. The plan calls for new restrooms that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There will be more restrooms in the outfield area.

One of the proposed improvements involves the construction of a new entrance to the property from West Court Street and an expanded parking lot since parking and site access have been major concerns of patrons over the years. The bigger parking lot will have 28 spaces with a net gain of 14. There will be a space for food trucks, said McMurry.

However, the new entrance and expanded parking means that the skatepark will have to be relocated. This park for skateboarding enthusiasts was a joint project by the county and the city of Marion. Local officials have tried to find a new location without success so far.

Grassy slopes and viewing areas will be on both sides of the ballfield. A retaining wall will need to be built between the Rec Center property and the adjacent First Presbyterian Church property. McMurry said the new parking area could connect with the church’s parking lot so that there won’t be a dead end there.

The plan presented by McMurry includes improvements to the swimming pool and the addition of a splash pad. These include a fiberglass water slide and a small basic double slide.

The improvements will be paid for with a $4.5 million state appropriation, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

The plans are very close to being bid out to prospective contractors. McMurry said the plan is to bid the project out in March. Vice Chairman David Walker said he would like to see the work bid out sooner than that.