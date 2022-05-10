McDowell County Commissioners hear about social media policy

During the regular meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard about a policy regarding the county’s social media outreach.

McDowell County government plans to improve its presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and others as a way to further inform the public. Before this can happen, the county needs to adopt a social media policy.

At Monday’s meeting, the commissioners heard a report from intern Maeva Hassani and Maria Preswood with the county’s Human Resources Department.

Hassani is a Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) Fellow, working with McDowell County until June 30. Presswood, the former human resources director, is now the administration officer.

Monday evening was the first reading of the social media policy. It will be discussed further and voted on during next month’s meeting.

The policy outlines the necessary approval process to use social media for county business, as well as best practices and guidelines that all county officials and employees will follow when communicating with the public through social media outlets.

The policy states that the county’s social media should be:

Thoughtful and professional so as to leave local residents and users of the media with a positive impression of the county, and have a consistent and positive message about the profession of service by the county to its residents

Not propose a risk to the county, particularly with vulgar or offensive content, libelous remarks, partisan political views or other content that does not directly relate to the provision of public services

Considered public records and the content must be retained for the time specified by applicable public record laws.

When appropriate, the county manager or a designated county official will incorporate departmental news and information into the county’s social media content. However, departments may choose to manage their own social media content as long as it adheres to the county policy.

“With the collaboration of the School of Government and other local government entities, we do believe this policy is the best fit for McDowell County and we do hope that you will approve it at next month’s meeting,” said Hassani to the commissioners.

Preswood said the goals are to enhance the public’s knowledge about local government and to reach as many people as possible. Another goal is to be a trusted source of accurate information about what is happening with the county’s operations.

Already, the county’s Facebook page has 2,735 followers and in the past 28 days there have been 2,584 post engagements. That is the number of times someone has liked a post or shared it or made a comment. The county’s Instagram page is brand new with just 25 followers. The county’s Twitter page has 629 followers and in the past 28 days the tweets were reviewed 1,900 times, according to Preswood.

McDowell County’s social media and networking sites are considered public records under North Carolina law and will be managed as such. Non-employees may not know that the county’s social media and network sites are public records. To assure that the public is aware of this, the county departments should include a statement to that effect on their networking sites, according to the policy.

The commissioners approved the idea of holding a Facebook raffle as a way to promote the county through social media. The prize would be passes to the McDowell County Shooting Range.

County staff requested the use of one residential annual pass to the shooting range valued at $150 and 15-day passes valued at $75. These passes, with a total value of $225, will be used as giveaway prizes during a Facebook drawing. Social media activities of this sort are proven to drive engagement and build audiences. This will have the added value of promoting the McDowell County Shooting Range and giving back to the community, according to county officials.

The commissioners approved the raffle and will vote on the social media policy at the regular June meeting.

In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:

Heard an update about the community health assessment from Health Director Karen Powell. The assessment shows there are decreases in high school dropouts, second-hand smoke intake, food insecurity, percentage of people with COPD and people with diabetes. But the assessment shows that the county needs to improve in the areas of dental care assistance, mental health counseling and the prevalence of high blood pressure, diabetes and teen pregnancies. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more McDowell residents to be stressed about paying their rent or mortgage, food insecurity, not getting needed medical care and unemployment. The priorities listed in the assessment are lack of health insurance, unintentional injuries and obesity. Powell also presented the board with a new fee schedule for environmental health services. The Foothills Health District covers both McDowell and Rutherford counties and Rutherford officials have already adopted the new fee schedule. The McDowell commissioners did the same on Monday.

The second downtown project talked about at Tuesday’s City Council focused on the remodeling work that is happening now at the old Marianna Hotel. A public hearing was held about proposed economic development incentives for this major remodeling work.

Held a public hearing about economic development incentives for the Marianna Hotel project. Owner Allen Roderick plans to create 16 residential rental units and two retail rental units on the first floor of the historic multi-level building at East Court and North Main streets. The total investment is expected to be greater than $4 million. The incentive payments would be based on the new property tax revenue and be spread out over a five-year period. The first year payment would be equal to 100% of the new property tax revenue; the second year 80%; the third year 60%; the fourth year 40%; and the fifth year 20%. After the public hearing, the commissioners approved the incentive. The Marion City Council took similar action at their meeting last week.

Heard an update about the comprehensive land use plan. The N.C. General Assembly adopted a general statute in order to bring county and city land regulations under one regulation. The statute also required that local governments have an updated land use plan if they were to regulate land use. County Planner Ronald Harmon gave the board an update on the land use plan process. The commissioners agreed to schedule a vote on the plan for the June 13 meeting.

Heard an update about the American Rescue Plan federal funding. McDowell County has received the first amount of $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan money. The total allocation is $8,887,567 with the remainder to be distributed to McDowell within 12 months. This money can be used for supporting public health expenditures, addressing negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and providing premium pay for essential workers and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. The county will use the remaining American Rescue Plan money for the Nebo water expansion, the Stacey Hill connection and $1 million for broadband expansion.

Heard an update on several building projects. The new county administrative office building on North Main Street has received its certificate of occupancy and the work in the lower level has been completed. The new Emergency Services headquarters on Barnes Road is undergoing final inspections. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place later this month.

Talked about a new personnel policy for county workers. County staff will review this proposed policy and bring back a document to the commissioners for final action.

Approved a request from the Glenwood Ruritan Club to close a section of Polly Spout Road for the annual Gold Rush 5K on Saturday, June 4.

Approved a series of administrative items and tax matters.