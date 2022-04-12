McDowell County Commissioners hear about opioid lawsuit settlement

McDowell County will receive almost $3.8 million in opioid lawsuit money and county officials are working with local leaders in the area of substance abuse treatment to find the best use for it.

An update about the opioid lawsuit settlement was presented to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners at the regular Monday meeting.

McDowell County is expected to receive a total of $3,783,884 spread out over an 18-year period from the massive $26 billion settlement with drug companies over opioid misuse. The payments, averaging $210,000 a year, will be spread out from 2022 to 2038. This money coming here has to be used to fight opioid addiction and substance misuse in our local community and local leaders are working on how to best use it.

In January, the Dogwood Health Trust announced a $600,000 grant to McDowell County government and partners Freedom Life Ministries and the McDowell Substance Use Coalition. This grant, spread out over a two-year period, will be used by McDowell County leaders, in partnership with the Substance Use Coalition, to connect with local residents and find the best use of the much bigger money that will come here from the opioid lawsuit settlement.

The $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — and Johnson & Johnson was announced in July of last year. More than 3,300 lawsuits, largely by state and local governments, are pending seeking to hold those and other companies responsible for an opioid abuse crisis that led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths, according to online sources.

McDowell County was one of those many local governments throughout the nation that agreed to participate in this multi-billion dollar settlement.

On Monday, the commissioners heard from Danny Hampton, executive director of Freedom Life, whose nonprofit ministry is partnering with the county and the Substance Use Coalition to work on the problems of opioid addiction and other drug problems in the community. They also heard from Angela Grubb, the full-time substance abuse coordinator who will focus on the problem of drug addiction.

Part of the effort will focus on people who have been released from prison and are seeking to return to a normal life in society. The McDowell Re-entry Council will have action teams working on advocacy and awareness, employment, family wellness, housing, substance use and mental health and transportation, said Hampton.

Grubb presented the latest statistics for substance addiction in McDowell. She said 62 people in the last 12 months have ended up in the emergency room at the hospital as a result of an overdose. And 13 of those 62 people have overdosed on fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and highly addictive. Those numbers ended in February and Grubb said March should have bigger numbers, especially for fentanyl.

“I just think there is an urgency with this,” she said to the commissioners. “I just look forward to working with you guys and partnering with you guys.”

After hearing from Hampton and Grubb, the commissioners did not take action but agreed to continue working with the local leaders in the area of substance abuse and find the best way to use the settlement money.

In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:

• Held a public hearing about the transfer of properties to two fire departments outside of McDowell. Several years ago, the county contracted with Longtown Fire Department in Burke County to provide fire protection services to properties on Lake James that are far from departments based in McDowell. Hankins-North Fork and Nebo fire departments have talked about transferring additional properties to the Longtown Service District. This transfer will provide lower homeowners insurance rates for the affected property owners. These affected properties are in the Pisgah Preserve development and the 1780 development. The change takes effect July 1. After hearing no comments from the public, the commissioners approved the change.

• Heard a report from Neil Gurney with the Gateway Wellness Foundation about the planned housing project at the former Johnny Bank trailer park property. Gateway purchased this land and plans to construct 26 new homes on the site. “There is an absolute need for housing across the entire county,” said Gurney to the board. The Gateway Wellness Foundation asked both the county and the city of Marion for assistance with the sewer installation. The foundation is asking each local government to provide $20,000 a year for three years to assist with the cost. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve this “very reasonable request.”

• Heard a report from Toby Bramblett, executive director of the Corpening Memorial YMCA, about the post-COVID pandemic operations. The local Y has more than 3,800 members and more than 400 McDowell County kids in sports, swimming and camp programs. Through the local Y, there are 60 people with cancer, diabetes and Parkinson’s gaining health in support programs. Bramblett said he wanted to thank the commissioners again for funding that was previously provided to help with operational deficits.

• Approved the budget for American Rescue Plan money for McDowell. This is federal money provided to local governments to help recover from the COVID pandemic and its impact. McDowell’s total allocation is $8,887,567 with the remainder to be distributed to the county within 12 months. The county is using this money to support public health expenditures and a vaccine incentive program for county employees. The money is also being used to address negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic and provide premium pay for essential workers. The county is also using this money to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. County Manager Ashley Wooten also said there are several county-owned parking lots that need attention. He asked the commissioners to begin the process of selecting an engineer that would prepare a bid package for paving work.

• Heard an update on ongoing building projects. These include the new county administrative building on North Main Street, where the lower level is scheduled to be complete by May, and the new emergency services headquarters, which is undergoing final inspections over the next few weeks. The commissioners have already approved allocating $350,000 in state money for renovations to the county services building on East Court Street. The board has already approved demolishing the EMS building on South Garden Street once the staff vacates. County officials have reached out to a consultant about whether a parking deck is feasible on that site.

• Adopted a resolution accepting $11 million in state money for water system improvements and expansion. Last month, the board authorized the design of additional water lines to be built in the Nebo area. These new lines would serve the Old No. 10 and Memorial Park Road areas. The county will also seek a grant to pay for water service in the Hoppy Tom Hollow Road area.

• Heard an update on the public shooting range, which is scheduled to open within the next month. County staff recently visited several recreation facilities in Cleveland County that have been designed by the architectural firm of Holland & Hamrick. The architects will use feedback from this trip and from prior discussions to design improvements for McDowell’s recreation center. The county is working to get grants for improvements to the Maple Leaf playground and a new picnic shelter.

• Approved proclamations for April as National County Government Month and Child Abuse/Neglect Awareness Month.

• Approved a series of administrative items and tax matters.

• Agreed to hold a meeting on Thursday with county fire departments.