McDowell County Commissioners hear about massive opioid lawsuit settlement

McDowell County will get approximately $3.78 million over a period of 18 years from the massive opioid lawsuit settlement and the first payment of $145,375 has already been received.

During the regular meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard an update about the opioid lawsuit settlement from Harold Seagle, the local coordinating attorney for the multi-state litigation.

McDowell County officials were formally notified about the local lawsuit settlement money in a Tuesday, June 21 letter from state Attorney General Josh Stein.

“I am pleased to share an important update in our shared fight against the opioid epidemic,” Stein wrote to McDowell officials. “The first payments of the historic $26 billion opioid settlement are being delivered to North Carolina’s local governments this month, including approximately $145,375 to McDowell County. Later this summer, McDowell County will receive an additional payment totaling approximately $319,708. Over the life of the settlement, McDowell County will receive approximately $3,783,884…These funds represent an incredible opportunity for us to turn the tide on the opioid epidemic in North Carolina.

“The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history, and tragically it is raging worse than ever. More than 20,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives to opioid overdoses. In 2020, at least 347 people died from an overdose across the mountains, including eight in McDowell County. Still more are struggling with the disease of opioid use disorder, and many thousands more family members and friends live in fear that their loved one will succumb to this disease. Opioids have left a trail of death, destruction, and damaged families and communities in their wake all across North Carolina.”

The N.C. Attorney General’s office worked cooperatively with the lawyers hired by thousands of counties and municipalities across the United States pursuing similar goals. Through the settlement with the drug distributors – Cardinal, Mckesson, and AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson – the total amount is $26 billion so far, according to Stein’s letter.

The first settlement payment of $145,375 was made recently to McDowell County. Danny Hampton and Angela Grubb from the Substance Use Task Force will come before the commissioners in a couple of months to discuss the recommended use of this money.

During Monday’s meeting, Seagle talked to the commissioners about what he called “the biggest civil action in history.” This lawsuit against the drug companies has involved 73 counties, including McDowell.

The civil action is ongoing too. There are 20 more defendants in this lawsuit including chain pharmacies like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, said Seagle.

He commended the McDowell commissioners for taking part in this massive legal action against the companies that sold and distributed products that have resulted in addiction for millions. If the commissioners had not had the courage to walk into this fight, nothing would have been done, he added.

“Nothing changes the behavior of these companies,” said Seagle. “$26 billion is a lot of money. You had the courage to step up and do something when the federal government would not do anything.”

The commissioners will later receive recommendations on how to best use this money.

“Under the advice of our good county attorney and our good county manager, we jumped aboard,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “We as a board are proud we are a part of it.”