McDowell County Commissioners endorse plan for youth football program

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners endorsed a plan for the Parks and Recreation Department to become involved with the local youth football program.

During the regular meeting on Monday, Chad Marsh, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, gave the Board of Commissioners an update on recent activities. Marsh talked about an event on Friday, July 23 to raise money for adult softball programs. He said the gym at the recreation center on West Court Street has a lot of potential and he has purchased equipment for pickleball, which is a paddleball sport that combines parts of badminton, table tennis and tennis. He’s also working to get more people interested in using the disc golf course on the Universal property.

But the biggest item Marsh brought before the commissioners concerned the future of the youth football program.

“As a McDowell County native, father, coach and newly minted director for McDowell County Parks and Recreation, I am intimately familiar with how important sports and in particular football is to our county and its citizenry,” he said to the board. “However, the current state and more importantly, future of youth football in McDowell County is uncertain.”