McDowell County Commissioners endorse plan for youth football program

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners endorsed a plan for the Parks and Recreation Department to become involved with the local youth football program.
During the regular meeting on Monday, Chad Marsh, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, gave the Board of Commissioners an update on recent activities. Marsh talked about an event on Friday, July 23 to raise money for adult softball programs. He said the gym at the recreation center on West Court Street has a lot of potential and he has purchased equipment for pickleball, which is a paddleball sport that combines parts of badminton, table tennis and tennis. He’s also working to get more people interested in using the disc golf course on the Universal property.
But the biggest item Marsh brought before the commissioners concerned the future of the youth football program.
“As a McDowell County native, father, coach and newly minted director for McDowell County Parks and Recreation, I am intimately familiar with how important sports and in particular football is to our county and its citizenry,” he said to the board. “However, the current state and more importantly, future of youth football in McDowell County is uncertain.”
During the past 20 years, youth football has gone through a number of changes. Most of these changes were due to turnover as coaches, volunteers and parents moved away from McDowell County or moved on as their children got older and were no longer eligible to play. This instability has resulted in poor performance at the middle and high school levels and dwindling numbers as many of the county’s student athletes have lost confidence or interest, said Marsh.
The McDowell County Youth Football League (MCYFL) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) made up of local residents who are proactive in youth sports. This organization merged eight McDowell County communities into two tackle football organizations. Last season, the MCYFL took four teams to Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties for the Western Highlands Youth Football Conference. They played a total of six games during the season.
“The general consensus from the MCYFL Board is that the Western Highlands Conference is not a league that serves the best interests of McDowell County Youth Football and that other options should be explored,” said Marsh to the board. “Despite the MCYFL’s best intentions, the current system used for youth football in McDowell County cannot be sustained. This is due in large part to the incredible amount of turnover that takes place on a season-season basis. This results in loss of assets, loss of coaches and ultimately a loss of confidence.”
Marsh proposed that the local youth football league come under his department and merge with a similar one in Burke County.
“I have met with Burke County Parks and Recreation officials and discussed merging with their existing youth football league and creating a new, two-county league that would include Saturday games, as well as playing half of the games in McDowell County and the other half in Burke County,” said Marsh to the board.
Home games for McDowell would be played in Titan Stadium at McDowell High School while home games in Burke County will be held at various locations throughout Burke.
“McDowell County Parks and Recreation Department is poised to assume overall control of youth football in McDowell County, so we can provide an environment that is safe, professional, consistent and equitable,” said Marsh to the commissioners. “Through those tenants, we will create a sustainable program that serves to foster personal and athletic growth for the children of McDowell County.”
This proposed merger would also include Marsh having a seat as a voting board member of the MCYFL, which will continue to operate as a 501(c)(3) and serve as the facilitator for fundraisers, sign-ups, weigh-ins, identification of potential coaches, volunteers, gate attendants and concession stand workers for all McDowell County youth football home games.
“If McDowell County Parks and Recreation assumes control of youth football, I believe the best course of action is to join Burke County in creating a two-county League and allow MCYFL to supervise the execution of all McDowell home games,” said Marsh. “This would serve to provide a steadying effect on McDowell County youth football as there will be clearly defined rules that dictate play as well as a governing organization that will ensure financial stability and transparency.”
The football program costs would be covered through participant registration fees.
After hearing from Marsh, the commissioners gave their endorsement for this plan.
“You certainly hit the ground running when you took over this position,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown to Marsh. “It’s very exciting. It looks like we’re heading in the right direction. I appreciate your hard work.”
In a related matter, the commissioners agreed to accept ownership of the recreational facilities in Old Fort. These include the swimming pool and the ballfield/park complex on Catawba River Road. Over the years, these facilities were owned by the town of Old Fort and leased to the county. Old Fort officials have indicated they would like to transfer ownership of the properties to the county but with the condition that the land would always be used for recreation. The town also asked to retain a small portion of the property for gravel storage.
After a discussion, the commissioners voted to accept ownership of the Old Fort recreation properties.