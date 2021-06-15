McDowell County Commissioners approve budget for 2021-2022. Property tax rate lowered by 1 cent

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a county budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 that includes a 1-cent reduction on the property tax rate.
That means if someone’s property is valued at $150,000, they will pay $15 less in county property tax.
Last month, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the commissioners a proposed $49,728,636 budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The recommended budget originally called for the county property tax rate of 58.75 cents per $100 valuation to stay the same as last year’s.
But after receiving the budget, Vice Chairman David Walker said last month he would like to find a way to decrease the county’s property tax rate by 1 cent. A few years ago, the commissioners approved a 3.75-cent increase on the county’s property tax rate to help pay for the costly renovations at the county courthouse and other needs. Since then, they have talked about a way to lower the tax rate. Chairman Tony Brown said last month he agreed with Walker.
A penny on the county tax rate generates $450,000. Commission Patrick Ellis said last month his recommendation is to leave the property tax rate where it is and try to build up the county’s general fund and the fund balance, which is an undesignated section of the county’s budget set aside for unforeseen emergencies or problems, sort of like a savings account.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners held a public hearing about the proposed budget, as required by state law. No one from the public spoke at this hearing, which was held at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
After the hearing was closed, Walker made a motion to adopt the 2021-2022 budget with a 1-cent reduction of the property tax rate. He made his motion based on two changes: an increase in the property tax collection rate from 98.5% to 99.11% and higher sales tax revenue than originally expected. Walker added the board should focus on the fund balance.
Commissioner Chris Allison seconded Walker’s motion and it passed by a 4-1 vote. Ellis voted against it, saying the county still needs to add more money to the fund balance.
This action means McDowell’s property tax rate is now 57.75 cents per $100 valuation.
In other business, the commissioners held a public hearing about changes in the county’s ordinances for land development activities.
Several years ago, the N.C. General Assembly created a new law about land use. The intent was to have one statute for land development activities for both cities and counties. It also has some slight differences than the prior statute.
Two of McDowell County’s ordinances require amendments to come into compliance with the new statute. These changes do not create any additional restrictions on land use, only in how the processes are followed, said county officials.
After hearing no comments from the public, the commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the new changes to the ordinances.
The commissioners also heard an update about the construction of the public shooting range.
The work to build the complex continues and the bridge over Muddy Creek is about 75% complete.
Recently, county officials opened bids for construction of the office building. The low bid came from England Builders of Marion at $380,000. The price is higher than original estimates, which is due to cost constraints and market conditions as well as some needed electrical changes.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has requested additional federal funding for the project. The county’s share would be approximately $16,000 of additional cost.
The commissioners awarded the low bid to England Builders.
In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:
Heard a request from Emily Roberts and Kitty Geouge Wilson with the Community Engagement Project. The request was for the commissioners to support racial equity efforts across McDowell County. The commissioners were asked to convene a racial equity taskforce, declare racism a public health crisis and commit to attending racial equity training. The Community Engagement Project is making the same requests to the Marion City Council, the Old Fort Aldermen and the McDowell Board of Education.
Recognized School Superintendent Mark Garrett, who was recently honored as the Superintendent of the Year for the West District. He beat out 18 other superintendents for this honor.
Formally introduced to Chad Marsh, who is the new parks and recreation director. He has spent his first two weeks getting to know the staff, facilities and programs. “He is results-oriented and is doing a great job to take the department to the next level,” said Wooten.
Recognized U.S. Forest Service Officer Wade Keener for his years of working in federal law enforcement in McDowell County. Keener, who is retiring, has typically been the only law enforcement officer serving the national forests in McDowell.
Talked about the use of the American Rescue Plan money. McDowell has gotten the first payment $4.4 million from the American Rescue Plan and the second payment will arrive in 12 months. This money can be used for certain purposes such as public health and economic needs. It can be used for improving water, sewer and broadband Internet infrastructure. County officials talked about the need for improved broadband and installing some water lines.
Approved an easement so Duke Energy can provide electrical service to the new EMS headquarters building.
Approved $24,960 for engineering and construction fees work regarding the nine flood control dams in the Muddy Creek Watershed. County staff recommended the engineering and construction fees be paid from the American Rescue Plan money since flood control and storm water are an allowable expense.
Approved the McDowell Board of Education’s plan to sell some property next to East Middle School and some homes in the East Marion neighborhood. School system officials have determined it is in the best interest to dispose of the property in close proximity to the homes to have a buffer between the homes and the school property. County officials said they have no use for the land.
Approved permits for fireworks shows in McDowell County.
Appointed Brigette Walters and Brandi Hillman to the Tourism and Development Authority board. William Kehler was named to the McDowell Tech board of trustees and Larry Lytle was selected for the Jury Commission. Commissioner Patrick Ellis was chosen to be the board’s voting delegate to the N.C. Association of County Commissioners annual conference.