McDowell County Commissioners approve budget for 2021-2022. Property tax rate lowered by 1 cent

Recognized School Superintendent Mark Garrett, who was recently honored as the Superintendent of the Year for the West District. He beat out 18 other superintendents for this honor.

Formally introduced to Chad Marsh, who is the new parks and recreation director. He has spent his first two weeks getting to know the staff, facilities and programs. “He is results-oriented and is doing a great job to take the department to the next level,” said Wooten.

Recognized U.S. Forest Service Officer Wade Keener for his years of working in federal law enforcement in McDowell County. Keener, who is retiring, has typically been the only law enforcement officer serving the national forests in McDowell.

Talked about the use of the American Rescue Plan money. McDowell has gotten the first payment $4.4 million from the American Rescue Plan and the second payment will arrive in 12 months. This money can be used for certain purposes such as public health and economic needs. It can be used for improving water, sewer and broadband Internet infrastructure. County officials talked about the need for improved broadband and installing some water lines.

Approved an easement so Duke Energy can provide electrical service to the new EMS headquarters building.