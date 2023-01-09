McDowell County Commissioners appoint new DSS director

The McDowell County Department of Social Services has a new director.

At a recent meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Bobbie Sigmon, 41, as the director of the Department of Social Services effective Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Sigmon was most recently the child welfare program manager in Burke County. Before assuming that position, she served in several roles with the Catawba County Department of Social Services as well as a prior stint in Burke County. Sigmon received her Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and minors in sociology and psychology at Lees-McRae College, according to a news release.

“We had several well-qualified candidates for the director’s position,” said Chairman Tony Brown. “However, Ms. Sigmon demonstrated that she was the best candidate to take on the responsibility of leading the department.”

The commissioners believe Sigmon will be a great fit for the organization and the community, Brown added.

Sigmon will be taking over the day-to-day supervision of more than 100 employees spread out over several units including child services, adult services, economic services and child support, as well as administrative support staff. In addition to serving as leader of the department, the director also serves on numerous local and regional committees focused on improving the welfare of the public, according to the news release.

County Manager Ashley Wooten served as interim director of McDowell DSS since mid-July when Lisa Sprouse became unable to continue as director due to health issues. Sprouse died in mid-August.

“We appreciate Mr. Wooten for taking on the burden of the interim role over the last five months,” said Brown. “He and the unit supervisors have done an admirable job of providing stability for the agency until a permanent hire was made.”

Sigmon will report on a day-to-day basis to Wooten. In addition, Sigmon is subject to oversight of the McDowell Board of Commissioners, according to the North Carolina General Statutes.

“McDowell County has been very welcoming to me and I appreciate the faith the Board of Commissioners and county manager have placed in me to do this job,” said Sigmon. “I look forward to working with our employees, community partners and citizens to ensure McDowell County Department of Social Services remains focused on customer service while providing integral services that our community needs and the state mandates.”

In her new job, Sigmon will earn $88,740 a year, according to the news release.

The decision to appoint Sigmon as DSS director took place during the Monday, Dec. 19 meeting. Commissioner Chris Allison presided over the meeting because Brown and Vice Chairman David Walker were absent. But the board had a quorum to conduct business.

In addition, the McDowell County commissioners:

Accepted the architectural firm of Little Associates of Charlotte to provide options for the DSS building’s needs. Commissioner Patrick Ellis made a motion to accept Little Associates as the firm to work with the county on the DSS building improvements. His motion passed.

Talked about garbage hauling and disposal fees. Republic Industries has requested a midyear increase in tipping fees. This increase is due to higher fuel costs. The spreadsheet provided by Republic Industries (and the county staff’s own calculations) shows that the county would save money while the fuel price is at its current level. However, if fuel prices drop, there would not be a credit back to the county based on staff understanding. Republic Industries asked for a Jan. 1 implementation date. Commissioner Lynn Greene made a motion to approve the changes to the county’s contract with Republic Industries as requested. After a discussion, Greene modified his motion to state if fuel costs drop below $4.25, Republic Industries needs to contact the county and renegotiate the contract. His motion passed.

Heard the fiscal year 2022 audit report as presented by Serina Hinson from the accounting firm of Lowdermilk Church & Co. There were no findings during the extensive process. The available fund balance percentage increased to slightly over 23%. This is the part of the county budget that is set aside for unforeseen expenses and emergencies. The commissioners accepted the audit report.

Talked about the McDowell EMS Medicare fee adjustment. The county’s third-party EMS biller noted that Medicare rates are increasing effective Jan. 1. The county’s standard practice is to bill non-Medicare patients 150% above the Medicare rate. McDowell EMS asked the commissioners to approve the increase with an effective date of Jan. 1. They voted to approve the increase.