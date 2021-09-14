McDowell County Commissioners agree to appeal 2020 census results

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed Monday to file an appeal of the 2020 census figures, which showed the population for McDowell and its two municipalities have declined since the 2010 census.

During the regular meeting, County Manager Ashley Wooten talked with the commissioners about the latest information from the 2020 census, which Wooten described as “disappointing.”

“My impression is we would have some measure of growth,” said the county manager.

However, the 2020 census figures, announced on Aug. 12, showed that McDowell County’s population had a .9% decrease since the previous census. The 2010 census showed McDowell had a population of 44,996. Ten years later, the population for the county was listed as 44,578.

Likewise, Marion and Old Fort had population declines. The 2010 census reported a population of 7,838 for the city of Marion. The 2020 census reported a population of 7,717, a 1.5% decrease.

The 2010 census reported a population of 908 for the town of Old Fort. But in 2020, the town’s population dropped to 811, a 10.7% decrease.

County officials said there is more at stake here than just disappointment over lower numbers.