The McDowell County Board of Commissioners adopted a budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on Friday, June 30, that lowers the property tax rate by 1 cent and provides more money for the school system and the transportation of local veterans.

A month ago, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the commissioners a proposed $61 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 with a 1-cent reduction on the property tax rate. The budget calls for a county property tax rate of 56.75 cents per $100 valuation. Last year, the adopted budget had a tax rate of 57.75 cents per $100 valuation.

The county budget for next fiscal year is $61,668,108, which is $7,117,779 more than the 2022-23 budget of $54,550,329 or 13.05% greater.

On Monday, June 12, the commissioners held the public hearing about the proposed budget as required by state law. Only one person spoke to the commissioners about the plan: Board of Education Chairman Terry English.

On Friday, June 30, the commissioners held a special meeting to take action on the budget. Local governments in North Carolina had to adopt a budget for next fiscal year by June 30.

During the meeting, the commissioners agreed to adopt the budget but with some last-minute changes. One of them was paying $11,640 for renting the probation and parole office space on West Court Street. The other change was providing an additional $100,000 in current expense for the school system.

“They need it and we need to do all we can to help them,” said Vice Chairman David Walker.

Another change in the budget consisted of providing $7,500 a year for transporting veterans.

In May, the commissioners heard a request from Alan Mainer, commander of Post 56 of the American Legion. Mainer asked the commissioners to assist with fuel reimbursement for the Donald E. Davis Memorial Van, which transports local veterans to their doctor appointments or to the Charles George Veterans Administration Hospital in Asheville.

In July 2022, the service was restarted when the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic were lowered. But the operators of the van were told there was no funding to assist in reimbursement of fuel costs. Now, the average price of gasoline is above $3 per gallon.

Mainer asked the commissioners for $7,500 from the county’s budget to go for reported mileage at 50 cents per mile reimbursement.

The commissioners didn’t take action on this request in May but agreed to study it in more depth.

During Friday’s meeting, they agreed to provide the $7,500 for the transportation of veterans.

At a previous meeting, county officials waited to hear from the state about funding for capital projects. Specifically, they were waiting to hear about funding for the planned renovation of the McDowell County Recreation Center complex on West Court Street.

On Friday, Wooten said there has been no word on the capital funding requests. “Any decisions on the Recreation Center project are deferred for now,” he added.

After adopting the budget, the commissioners held a closed-session meeting for more than an hour about personnel matters. The board did not take action after the closed session.