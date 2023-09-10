On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the McDowell Board of Education will hold their first regular meetings for September.

The McDowell County Commission will hold its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the county administrative offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

First, the commissioners will recognize the N.C. Association of County Commissioners Youth Voice participant. A public hearing about funding for the county’s transit system will take place next with information from Director Jason Hollifield. Emergency Services Director Will Kehler will talk to the board about fire and rescue contracts.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear updates about water projects, county buildings, broadband Internet and the Universal property.

Under new business, the commissioners will hear a request from the town of Old Fort, talk about property tax relief options as well as discuss budget reports, administrative items, board appointments and tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the commissioners.

In addition, the McDowell County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Monday.

The Board of Education’s regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the District Office, located at 334 South Main St., Marion.

An agenda for this meeting was not available as of deadline on Friday.