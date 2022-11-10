McDowell County Commission to meet Monday

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will recognize the Little League champions and hear about Old Fort’s 150th anniversary celebration.

The county commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the administrative offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

First, Recreation Director Chad Marsh will present the Little League champions to the board. Tim Cain, the consultant on the county’s revaluation, will present the schedule of values for adoption. Kim Effler and Cathy Moore will speak to the board about the 150th anniversary celebration for Old Fort. Grant Buckner will talk about the Catawba Riverkeeper basin plan. Steve Pierce with the McDowell Trails Association will speak about the Great Trails State Coalition and Year of the Trail.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear about building projects and an easement for the Verizon cell tower. They will listen to updates on water and emergency services ordinance as well as parks and recreation projects and water system upgrades. The commissioners will talk about American Rescue Plan funding.

Under new business, the commissioners will discuss a helipad fee, transit policy amendments, administrative items and tax matters. They will make appointments to boards and committees.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.