The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday about the cryptocurrency mining moratorium and hear more about the Universal property.

The McDowell County Commission will hold its first regular meeting for July at 5 p.m. Monday at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

First, the commissioners will hear an update from Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy about the Universal property. They will hear an update about the emergency operations plan from EMS Director Will Kehler.

The public hearing about cryptocurrency mining moratorium will take place next with information from Planning Director Ronald Harmon and his staff.

In May, the commissioners held a public hearing to receive comments on a proposed 60-day moratorium on the location of cryptocurrency mining. After holding the May 15 public hearing, the board voted to implement the moratorium. They plan to decide at their Monday meeting if it will be extended or terminated, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.

Cryptocurrency mining is defined as “the continuous process where computers work to solve algorithms to maintain and build algorithmic, or blockchain, and in exchange are granted cryptocurrency.” Cryptocurrency is a form of currency that exists digitally. It is a digital payment system that does not rely on banks to verify transactions. The cryptocurrency mining uses significant electricity and water resources as part of its operations to power special servers and maintain a cool climate, said local officials.

After the hearing, the commissioners will hear updates about other planning matters from Harmon.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear updates about water projects and county buildings.

Under new business, they will hear the strategic planning proposal, the N.C. Association of County Commissioners evaluation services, budget reports, administrative items, board appointments and tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Wooten also will give his report to the commissioners.